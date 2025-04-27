RU RU ES ES FR FR
Blackpool vs Birmingham City prediction and betting tips on April 30 2025

Blackpool vs Birmingham City prediction and betting tips on April 30 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Blackpool vs Birmingham prediction Photo: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/ Author unknown
Blackpool Blackpool
League One England 30 apr 2025, 14:45 Blackpool - Birmingham
-
- : -
England, Blackpool, Bloomfield Road
Birmingham Birmingham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Birmingham
Odds: 2.08

On April 30, the 42nd round of England's League One will take place at Bloomfield Road, where Blackpool will face Birmingham City. I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

Blackpool

The team rose to the Premier League in 2010. However, despite playing very vibrant football, they couldn't stay there. Then there was a rapid descent to the fourth division of the country. They later returned to the Championship but only for a brief period. Having slipped back to League One, they finished only eighth last season.

In the new season, the club showed rather modest results. However, in the spring, they managed to put together an excellent run, winning most of their matches. Yet, they still couldn't break into the top six. Against Wigan in the last round, it was just a draw - 1-1.

Birmingham City

The club was a solid mid-table side in the Premier League and even won the League Cup. But under new ownership, they got stuck in the Championship. Changes came last season. It seemed there was finally a chance to return to the Premier League. But everything fell apart with the decision to appoint Wayne Rooney as the coach of a team that was in form. Failing to recover, it all ended in relegation to League One.

To avoid getting stuck there, the team was actively reinforced with new players last summer, setting division spending records. They managed to win League One ahead of schedule, creating a lead of more than ten points over their main pursuers. They still won their recent matches, including against Mansfield on Sunday.

Match facts

  • Blackpool has won one of their last four matches
  • Birmingham City has won their last three games
  • On average, Birmingham scores 1.77 goals and concedes 0.7 goals per match

H2H

Blackpool took seven points in three head-to-head matches in the 2022-2023 season. In December, Birmingham finally won in the cup, but in League One, it was only a draw.

Blackpool vs Birmingham City Prediction

Bookmakers don't believe the hosts will even manage a draw. We agree and will bet on the champions winning away (odds - 2.08).

Prediction on game Win Birmingham
Odds: 2.08

