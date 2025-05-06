RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 8, 2025

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 8, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Athletic Club prediction Photo: thesun.co.uk/ Author unknownn
Manchester United Manchester United
Europa League 08 may 2025, 15:00 Manchester United - Athletic Club
-
- : -
International, Manchester, Old Trafford
Athletic Club Athletic Club
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the return leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, Athletic Bilbao will face Manchester United. The clash is set for Old Trafford on Thursday, May 8, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet focused on the goal tally in this match.

Match preview

Manchester United are enduring a tough spell on their way to their ultimate goal, marred by Premier League failures and glaring inconsistency. On one hand, the club is just a step away from the European final and could secure a Champions League spot, but on the other — it’s been a disaster in the Premier League.

Rúben Amorim, forced into heavy squad rotation due to a spate of injuries, has clearly prioritized the Europa League. In the Premier League, the Portuguese coach often fields very young players with little top-flight experience.

In their recent game against Brentford, Manchester United’s starting XI was the youngest in the club’s Premier League history. Mount finally found the net, but they still couldn’t avoid defeat. In the national championship, the Red Devils have failed to win in six consecutive matches — their worst run in a decade.

Moreover, the team is on the verge of rewriting a negative record in the Premier League. Since the league’s inception, United have never finished as low as they are at risk of this season.

The Basque club still have a strong chance of returning to the Champions League after a lengthy absence. To do so, they need to finish in La Liga’s top five, and at present, Athletic are sitting in fourth place.

Valverde’s men are four points clear of sixth-placed Betis, with remaining fixtures against Alavés, Getafe, Valencia, and Barcelona. There’s a fair chance that by the final round, the Catalans will already be champions, so Bilbao’s prospects look quite promising.

Notably, Athletic have conceded just 26 goals in 34 league matches — the best defensive record in La Liga. They’re even outperforming Diego Simeone’s Atlético in this regard.

As for the Europa League, to be frank, their hopes are all but gone. After a 0-3 home defeat, it’s hard to believe the Spaniards can revive the intrigue at Old Trafford. Everything unraveled after Vivian’s controversial red card, which sparked heated debate over the referee’s decision. Not only did the official award a penalty against the Basques, but he also sent off the defender for a foul that wasn’t the harshest.

Match facts

  • Manchester United have lost only once at home in their last eight matches.
  • The Red Devils are unbeaten in regular time in this season’s European campaign.
  • Athletic have won just one of their last ten away encounters.
  • The Bilbao side have failed to score in each of their last four away matches.
  • Manchester United average 1.9 goals per home game, while Athletic average 0.75 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Lindelöf, Dorgu, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Højlund.
  • Athletic Bilbao: Agirrezabala, Berchiche, Álvarez, Paredes, De Marcos, Galarreta, Prados Díaz, Berenguer, I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta.

H2H

  • The first leg ended with a 3-0 win for the English side.
  • The clubs have never drawn: Athletic have two wins to Manchester United’s one.

Prediction

The hosts are slight favourites, and bookmakers are offering massive odds of 22 for Athletic to reach the final. I believe Manchester United will confidently seal their progression in front of the home crowd and book a calm ticket to the final. My recommended bet is on the total goals being under 3.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Bet now Melbet
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Recommended 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Bet now 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Recommended 22Bet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Bet now 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Bet now 1Win
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Cleveland Cavaliers Odds: 2 Indiana Pacers Recommended 1xBet
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:41 The Club World Cup disrupts Tuchel's plans for England's June international window Motorsport News Today, 05:34 Tragedy in the UK: Two riders killed in horrific crash on the track Football news Today, 05:13 Former referee assesses Kaizer Chiefs' penalty claims in match against Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 04:57 Serena Williams dazzles in a stunning dress at the Met Gala 2025 Football news Today, 04:52 The referee appointed for the upcoming El Clásico has been revealed Football news Today, 04:44 Insult or mockery? Catalan media claim Barcelona rejected Trent transfer Football news Today, 04:35 Mohamed Salah bids an emotional farewell to Trent as he heads to Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:25 Manchester United considers Milinković-Savić as Onana replacement Lifestyle Today, 04:19 Expanding his empire. Messi announces launch of Más+ drink sales in the UK and Ireland Football news Today, 04:16 It is known when the Brazil national team plans to announce the new head coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores