Chelsea vs Djurgården prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2025

Chelsea vs Djurgården prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Chelsea vs Djurgaarden prediction Photo: https://www.thesun.co.uk/ Author unknown
Chelsea Chelsea
Europa Conference League 08 may 2025, 15:00 Chelsea - Djurgaarden
-
- : -
International, London, Stamford Bridge
Djurgaarden Djurgaarden
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3,0
Odds: 1.6
On May 8, Stamford Bridge will host the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinal, where Chelsea will face Djurgården. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Chelsea

The team that triumphed in the Champions League under Tuchel is, of course, eager to return to Europe's elite competition. Pochettino failed to steer the giants back into the top four last season and was dismissed after just one year in charge. Maresca is well aware that he won't be shown much more patience, especially as this time even fifth place could be enough. However, the competition is fierce, and it's consuming most of their resources.

That's why the Conference League was never a top priority for Chelsea, and it's telling that Palmer wasn't even registered for the first part of the tournament. Still, after a tricky qualification against Servette in the summer, they managed a perfect run in the group stage. Victories followed against Copenhagen and Legia in the first leg, and only after a 3-0 win in Warsaw did they slip up against the Poles. Against the Swedes, they were equally dominant, winning 4-1.

Djurgården

The club remains a historic powerhouse in Swedish football with twelve league titles to its name. On the other hand, there hasn't been any silverware since 2019, not even in the cup, and they've finished fourth in the Allsvenskan for two consecutive seasons. This campaign also started shakily.

However, they've managed a surprising run in the Conference League. Starting back in the summer, the Scandinavians battled through three qualifying rounds and delivered an impressive group stage, racking up four wins and thirteen points. Then, after losing the first leg 0-1, they knocked out both Pafos and Rapid Vienna. Against the top seed, they managed only a consolation goal at home—ending with a heavy 1-4 defeat.

Match facts

  • Chelsea have won eleven out of thirteen matches in the competition
  • The English side have scored in every game
  • Djurgården have won two of their last four league fixtures

H2H

The clubs met for the first time in Stockholm on Thursday.

Chelsea vs Djurgården prediction

The bookmakers are expecting another confident win for the English side. In any case, it won't be dull—back "over 3.0 goals" (odds: 1.6).

Prediction on game Total over 3,0
Odds: 1.6
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
