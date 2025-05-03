Fiorentina vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.69 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 8, the Artemio Franchi will host the second leg of the Conference League semi-finals, where Fiorentina will face off against Betis. For this match, I’m offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Fiorentina

The club risks fully repeating its previous seasons. Under Vincenzo Italiano, they finished eighth in Serie A both in 2023 and last spring. And now, once again, their chances of climbing higher in the league are slim—at best, they might finish sixth, though mathematically even fourth is still possible. That’s what they’ll be fighting for.

In the Conference League, Raffaele Palladino faces the tough task of outdoing his predecessor—he’ll need to finally win the tournament. Moreover, the Italians, who have been two-time finalists (but lost both times), only edged past Puskás Akadémia via penalties after drawing both legs in the summer qualifiers. But then came confident performances in the group stage (collecting thirteen points overall) and playoff victories over Panathinaikos and Celje. They lost in Seville, but managed to keep the score to a manageable 1-2—still, they need a win at home.

Betis

The Spanish side is maintaining a solid level in La Liga, thanks to the work of Manuel Pellegrini. Last season was relatively disappointing, bringing only a seventh-place finish. They actually clinched that spot by beating Villarreal, and now they’re competing with them for fifth place and, notably, a Champions League berth.

For now, Betis continues their Conference League run. They started and finished 2024 strong, defeating Kryvbas in the summer qualifiers and later turning around a shaky group stage with wins over Petrocub and HJK in December. In the playoffs, they’ve already overcome Gent, Vitória Guimarães, and Jagiellonia. Against the Italians, they also managed a win. It was narrow, but now a draw in Florence will be enough.

Match facts

Fiorentina have won twice in their last four matches

Six consecutive Fiorentina games have seen both teams score

Betis have won three of their last four European fixtures

The Spaniards have failed to score in the tournament only twice

Head-to-head

Last Thursday, the clubs played their first official encounter. Previously, they had exchanged wins in friendlies.

Fiorentina vs Betis prediction

The bookmakers believe the Italians can take revenge. But they’re up against a strong, experienced opponent—so the smart money is on both teams to score (odds: 1.69).