RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Fiorentina vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2025

Fiorentina vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Fiorentina vs Real Betis prediction Photo: https://betis.mobi/ Author unknown
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Europa Conference League 08 may 2025, 15:00 Fiorentina - Real Betis
-
- : -
International, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Real Betis Real Betis
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On May 8, the Artemio Franchi will host the second leg of the Conference League semi-finals, where Fiorentina will face off against Betis. For this match, I’m offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Fiorentina

The club risks fully repeating its previous seasons. Under Vincenzo Italiano, they finished eighth in Serie A both in 2023 and last spring. And now, once again, their chances of climbing higher in the league are slim—at best, they might finish sixth, though mathematically even fourth is still possible. That’s what they’ll be fighting for.

In the Conference League, Raffaele Palladino faces the tough task of outdoing his predecessor—he’ll need to finally win the tournament. Moreover, the Italians, who have been two-time finalists (but lost both times), only edged past Puskás Akadémia via penalties after drawing both legs in the summer qualifiers. But then came confident performances in the group stage (collecting thirteen points overall) and playoff victories over Panathinaikos and Celje. They lost in Seville, but managed to keep the score to a manageable 1-2—still, they need a win at home.

Betis

The Spanish side is maintaining a solid level in La Liga, thanks to the work of Manuel Pellegrini. Last season was relatively disappointing, bringing only a seventh-place finish. They actually clinched that spot by beating Villarreal, and now they’re competing with them for fifth place and, notably, a Champions League berth.

For now, Betis continues their Conference League run. They started and finished 2024 strong, defeating Kryvbas in the summer qualifiers and later turning around a shaky group stage with wins over Petrocub and HJK in December. In the playoffs, they’ve already overcome Gent, Vitória Guimarães, and Jagiellonia. Against the Italians, they also managed a win. It was narrow, but now a draw in Florence will be enough.

Match facts

  • Fiorentina have won twice in their last four matches
  • Six consecutive Fiorentina games have seen both teams score
  • Betis have won three of their last four European fixtures
  • The Spaniards have failed to score in the tournament only twice

Head-to-head

Last Thursday, the clubs played their first official encounter. Previously, they had exchanged wins in friendlies.

Fiorentina vs Betis prediction

The bookmakers believe the Italians can take revenge. But they’re up against a strong, experienced opponent—so the smart money is on both teams to score (odds: 1.69).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction Mutua Madrid Open Today, 12:30 Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Odds: 1.83 Coco Gauff Recommended Betwinner
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.67 Kawasaki Frontale Bet now 1Win
Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.65 New York Red Bulls Bet now 1xBet
Empoli vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy 04 may 2025, 06:30 Empoli vs Lazio: Will the Eagles soar into the European spots? Empoli Odds: 1.8 Lazio Recommended 1Win
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction LaLiga Spain 04 may 2025, 08:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Real Madrid Odds: 1.59 Celta Vigo Bet now 1Win
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Brentford Odds: 1.72 Manchester United Bet now 1Win
TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 may 2025, 09:00 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.65 Richards Bay Recommended 22Bet
Monza vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 04 may 2025, 09:00 Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Monza Odds: 1.72 Atalanta Bet now 1xBet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 West Ham - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.89 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Brighton vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brighton vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Recommended Betwinner
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brentford vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 May 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.68 Manchester United Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 may 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.7 Holstein Kiel Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Western United FC 3 - 1 Auckland FC Today, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
3
Auckland FC
1
87’
Macarthur FC 0 - 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
0
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
0
5’
Aston Villa - : - Fulham Today, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
St. Pauli
-
VfB Stuttgart
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - Werder Bremen Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
Werder Bremen
-
09:30
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 05:20 Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix was let down by his own helmet Football news Today, 04:46 Diego Simeone demands Julián Álvarez to score five more goals before the end of the season Football news Today, 04:13 Guardiola compares De Bruyne's Man City departure to two other club legends Football news Today, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Today, 03:20 But they finally agreed! Ancelotti to become Brazil national team head coach Football news Today, 02:51 Gueye's Comeback: Paris FC's Striker Eyes Ligue 2 Playoff Push After Injury Nightmare Football news Today, 02:50 Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sell Nice Football news Today, 02:39 Premier League matchweek 35 predictions and top tips: Chelsea and Newcastle covered, expecting entertaining football Football news Today, 02:19 PSL Survival Drama: Richards Bay, SuperSport, and Cape Town City on Edge Football news Today, 02:07 Simon Sparks Transfer Battle After Productive Ligue 1 Campaign
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores