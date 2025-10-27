ES ES FR FR
Mainz — Stuttgart Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Photo: https://x.com/1FSVMainz05/Author unknownn
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
DFB-Pokal Germany (Round 2) 29 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.53
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 29, 2025, the 1/16 finals of the DFB-Pokal will feature a clash between Mainz and Stuttgart. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this matchup.

Mainz

Mainz come into this match after a league defeat last weekend — interestingly, that loss came against Stuttgart away. The defeat was their fourth consecutive Bundesliga defeat. They are currently 16th in the table, having collected just four points from eight matches.

Their home form has also been far from convincing, as Mainz have lost all of their league matches played at home. On the other hand, they have shown more promise in European competition, having successfully qualified for the UEFA Conference League and already secured two 1-0 wins in the group stage — against Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus and Zrinjski of Bosnia.

In the German Cup, Mainz started their campaign with a win over Dynamo Dresden. However, their recent home record against Stuttgart has been disappointing — in their last five home meetings they have suffered three defeats, drawn once, and only managed one win, which came at the start of this calendar year.

Stuttgart

After their home win 2-1 over Mainz, Stuttgart are enjoying an impressive run of wins in the Bundesliga. This victory was their fifth consecutive league triumph, and overall the team has won six times and suffered two defeats this season. Stuttgart currently sit 3rd in the table with 18 points, six behind Bayern. Overall, the team has been playing confidently and displaying solid football.

However, their away record remains less convincing. In their last five away matches in all competitions, Stuttgart have suffered three defeats, two of which have come in the Europa League, where they are still struggling. After winning their first group match against Celta, they have lost their next two games and are currently 29th in the table.

In the German Cup, Stuttgart faced Braunschweig in a dramatic first round: after a 3-3 draw in regular time and 4-4 after extra time, they only progressed on penalties.

As for their head-to-head record against Mainz, Stuttgart have a clear advantage — in the last ten meetings between the teams, they have won six, drawn three, and lost just one.

Probable Lineups

  • Mainz: Zentner, Da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene, Nebel, Lee, Hollerbach
  • Stuttgart: Nübel, Jeltsch, Zagadou, Al Dakhil, Stenzel, Andres, Nartey, Vagnoman, Leweling, Führich, Undav

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Mainz have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Mainz have lost 3 of their last 4 home matches.
  • Stuttgart have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Stuttgart have won or drawn 9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • In 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings, over 2.5 goals were scored.
  • In 6 of the last 7 head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Mainz — Stuttgart Prediction

Both teams enter this DFB-Pokal clash without a clear favorite. Stuttgart are considered slight favorites to advance, but as always in the cup, surprises are common, and results don’t always mirror league form. Mainz are currently enduring a poor run of defeats, while Stuttgart, in contrast, look confident in the Bundesliga. However, Stuttgart’s away performances have been far from consistent, and it’s worth noting that Mainz won their most recent home meeting between the sides. Matches between these teams are often open and high-scoring, with both finding the net — just as they did last weekend. That’s why we can expect an entertaining game with goals from both sides. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.53.

