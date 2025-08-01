RU RU ES ES FR FR
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025

Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025

Raphael Durand
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Magdeburg
03 aug 2025, 07:30
- : -
Germany, Magdeburg, Avnet Arena
Eintracht Braunschweig
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.75
One of the opening matches of the German 2. Bundesliga will take place on Sunday at the MDCC-Arena in Magdeburg, where the local side Magdeburg will host Eintracht Braunschweig. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash that offers solid chances of success.

Match preview

Magdeburg kick off the new season following a mixed preseason, during which their defensive frailties came to the fore. After last year’s hopes of challenging for promotion, this season expectations are more modest—a mid-table finish and greater stability are the main objectives. The defense is a particular concern, having conceded 12 goals in their last four friendlies.

The attacking spearhead remains Martijn Kaars, who netted 19 times last season—his form will be crucial. New head coach Markus Fiedler is eager to restore home confidence and turn the MDCC-Arena into a fortress again, but there are real concerns about the team’s early form. The absence of the injured Kuchinia slightly limits their attacking options.

Eintracht Braunschweig once again enter the campaign tagged as relegation favorites, but their preseason has been impressively steady. Wins over Plymouth and Hansa, along with a draw against Istanbul Basaksehir, suggest this side can maintain structure and grind out results. Even with some personnel losses, the team is up for the fight and feels little pressure—they’ve got nothing to lose.

The coaching duo of Backhaus and Pfitzner are banking on collective play and defensive discipline. Keep an eye on newcomer Ernkan Yardimci, who scored twice in preseason and looks poised to claim a starting spot. The squad is missing injured Jakel and Rebiger, but the core lineup is ready for kickoff.

Probable lineups

  • Magdeburg: Reimann — Hugoné, Mathisen, Heber — Musonda, El Zein, Nollenberger — Gnaka, Burju — Kaars, Atik
  • Eintracht Braunschweig: Hoffmann — Jakel, Bicakcic, Keller — Tempelmann, Krauße, Rittmüller, Gomez — Conte, Philippe — Polter

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Magdeburg have not won in their last four matches.
  • Braunschweig beat Hansa 4-1 in their most recent friendly.
  • Magdeburg have lost their last three home games.

Prediction

Neither side looks fully prepared for the season, and it’s unlikely we’ll see a high tempo for the full 90 minutes. Magdeburg will try to set the pace, but their shaky defense will give Eintracht chances on the counter. In this scenario, a draw seems the logical outcome—one that both sides would gladly take at the start of a long campaign.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.75
Latest News
