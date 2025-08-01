Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the Belgian Pro League will take place on Sunday at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, where Cercle Brugge will host Anderlecht. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds.

Match preview

The "Green-Blacks" kicked off the league campaign with a lackluster goalless draw against Dender—a result that hardly boosted fans’ optimism after a weak preseason and a tough previous season. New manager Onur Cinel is only beginning to build the team’s style, and although Cercle finished last season with a strong home run, this start raises fresh concerns. The attacking problems remain significant: neither Minda nor Ngura has shown the required quality, and Bayo is likely to get a chance from the opening whistle.

The club narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing in the play-out zone, and the management now expects a far more confident start. Cinel’s first home game will be a serious test not only of tactical flexibility but also of the squad’s morale. If the team doesn’t improve its creativity and finishing, Anderlecht could once again leave Bruges with an easy win.

The "Purple and Whites" opened their league campaign with a spectacular 5-2 victory over Westerlo, confirming the team’s impressive attacking potential. However, their heartbreaking elimination from the Europa League qualifiers by Häcken after a dramatic finish and penalty shootout could impact the squad’s morale. Nevertheless, Anderlecht remain one of the Pro League title favorites and will keep fighting for the top spot.

Coach Hasi will likely rotate the lineup considering the congested schedule. Khazar, who bagged a brace in the opening round, is ready to start, while Dolberg should return to the attack after his European goal. Despite some fatigue, the visitors boast a significant squad advantage and immense experience in such encounters.

Probable lineups

Cercle Brugge : Delange — Nazinho, Utkus, Ravic, Magnier — Gerkens, Van der Bruggen, Diaby, Agekou — Minda, Bayo

: Delange — Nazinho, Utkus, Ravic, Magnier — Gerkens, Van der Bruggen, Diaby, Agekou — Minda, Bayo Anderlecht: Kusmans — Augustinsson, Simic, Hey, Maamar — Liansana, Kat — Degrief, Khazar, Angulo — Dolberg

Match facts and head-to-head

Anderlecht have won 6 of their last 7 matches against Cercle without conceding a single goal.

Cercle Brugge are winless in their last 4 matches.

Last season, Cercle lost both matches to Anderlecht with a combined score of 0:8.

Prediction

Given the current form, individual player quality, and head-to-head statistics, Anderlecht approach this match as the clear favorite. Despite the home opener factor for Cinel, the gulf in class between the teams is simply too evident right now. Our prediction: "Anderlecht to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.75.