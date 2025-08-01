Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Belgian league's second round will take place on Sunday at the Cegeka Arena in Genk, where the local side Genk will host ambitious Antwerp. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there are solid chances for success.

Match preview

Genk kicked off the season with a tense away trip to Club Brugge, falling 1-2 after conceding the decisive goal late on. Despite the defeat, the team looked well-organized, especially in midfield, where Heynen and Sattlberger were confident. Amid a restrained transfer campaign, Genk is relying on internal resources and tactical stability—a strategy that has produced solid, if unspectacular, football so far.

In attack, the "Blues" are still heavily dependent on Korean striker Hyun-gyu Oh, whose goal in the opening round was the only real output up front. Young Karetzas tries to inject creativity on the wings, but it's clear the team lacks sharpness in the final third. This is typical early-season Genk: cautious, patient, and more focused on control than risk-taking.

Antwerp opened their campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Union, and if not for the heroics of Senne Lammens, they might have come away empty-handed. The new goalkeeper saved a penalty and made six more stops, emerging as the key figure of the match. Van Bommel's defensive line worked well enough, but it's obvious they're not yet at peak condition.

Up front, things are more predictable: Janssen remains the main spearhead, with support from Balikwisha and Prateta dropping in from deeper positions. So far, Antwerp look like a side more focused on disruption than creativity—evident not only in the stats but in the overall structure of their play.

Probable lineups

Genk: Vandevoordt — El Ouadi, Sadick, Smets, Kayembe — Sattlberger, Heynen — Stekkers, Karetzas, Avededji-Sternberg — Oh Hyun-gyu

Vandevoordt — El Ouadi, Sadick, Smets, Kayembe — Sattlberger, Heynen — Stekkers, Karetzas, Avededji-Sternberg — Oh Hyun-gyu Antwerp: Lammens — Van den Bosch, Bozhinov, Vertraeten, Foulon — Doumbia, Prat — Kerk, Balikwisha, Somers — Janssen

Match facts and head-to-head

In six of the last seven head-to-head meetings between these teams, the total has been under 3.5 goals.

In eight of Antwerp's last ten matches, the under 3.5 goals bet has landed.

Nine of Genk's last ten games have finished with no more than three goals.

Prediction

Both teams have a clear tendency toward cautious football early in the season, where defense and discipline outweigh risk. Antwerp may once again opt for a closed game, relying on counterattacks, while Genk are unlikely to open up unless absolutely necessary. All signs point to another low-scoring affair with minimal goal action.