On September 12, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces will clash as part of the WNBA regular season. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring for this matchup.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks enter this contest having already lost all chances to make the playoffs. Even with a win, they would still finish one game behind the Seattle Storm. Nevertheless, the Sparks have had a solid season, but much of their trouble has been self-inflicted: over their last eight games, they’ve suffered four defeats, though they did manage to beat main rivals Seattle Storm along the way.

Statistically, the team averages 85.9 points per game—ranking second in the league for offensive output. However, defense has been the Achilles' heel: the Sparks concede 87.9 points per game on average, the second-worst mark in the league. The team’s leader remains Kelsey Plum, who posts 19.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Recent home meetings with the Aces have been tough. In their last encounter at home earlier this season, the Sparks fell to the Aces with a score of 74-89.

Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are closing out the season in spectacular form, entering the playoffs with plenty of confidence. They boast an impressive fifteen-game winning streak, have stabilized their results, and currently sit second both in the conference and overall standings, with a 29-14 record.

Offensively, the Aces rank sixth in the league with an average of 83.2 points per game, while defensively they are seventh, allowing 80.9 points per outing. The team’s standout is A’ja Wilson, delivering 23.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while Chelsea Gray is a key playmaker, averaging 5.3 assists per match.

In head-to-head battles with the Sparks, the last six games have shown perfect parity: three wins apiece.

Key facts and head-to-head record

Las Vegas Aces have won 17 of their last 18 games.

Las Vegas Aces have won 7 consecutive road games.

Las Vegas Aces have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces

While the Los Angeles Sparks are already out of playoff contention, it’s unlikely they’ll want to lose their final home game of the season. With no tournament pressure on either side and the Aces in red-hot form, expect an open and entertaining game with plenty of points scored by both teams. My pick for this matchup: over 167 total points at odds of 1.71.