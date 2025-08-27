RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 28, 2025

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 28, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Today, 22:45
- : -
International,
On August 28, 2025, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson will host the League Cup semifinal clash between Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders.

Key facts and head-to-head:

  • Galaxy have won 3 of their last 5 matches, including a victory over Pachuca in the quarterfinals.

  • Seattle Sounders have claimed 4 wins in their last 5 outings, including a quarterfinal triumph over Puebla.

  • The winner of this match will advance to the League Cup final and secure a spot in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions League.

  • Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Los Angeles Galaxy – 2 wins, 1 draw; Seattle Sounders – 2 wins.

Match preview:

Both clubs are enjoying a strong run in the tournament and are now just one step away from a place in the final.

Galaxy have been playing attacking football throughout this campaign, making great use of the flanks and the pace of their forwards. Their key player is Marco Reus, a difference-maker capable of deciding the outcome single-handedly.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are renowned for their balanced approach — solid at the back, experienced in midfield, and lightning-quick in transition. They know how to impose their style and close down the right spaces, making them a dangerous opponent on the road.

Probable lineups:

  • Los Angeles Galaxy: Mikovic, Cuevas, Garces, Zanka, Aude, Reus, Cerrillo, Fagundez, Peck, Nascimento, Paintsil.
  • Seattle Sounders: Frei, Baker, Bell, Andrade, Baker-Whiting, Brunell, Roldan, Kalani, Leyva, Minungu, Musovski.

Prediction for Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders:

Expect an open, attacking contest from both sides. At home, Galaxy love to exploit the flanks and the speed of their forwards, creating plenty of chances. Seattle Sounders are famed for their fast counterattacks and clinical finishing. Recent head-to-heads suggest an average of 2-3 goals per game between these teams. All things considered, backing over 2.5 goals looks logical and promising. My prediction: over 2.5 total goals in the match (odds 1.64).

Comments
