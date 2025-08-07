RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Los Angeles Galaxy vs Santos Laguna, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Santos Laguna, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna prediction @LAGalaxy / X
LA Galaxy
Today, 23:35
- : -
International,
Santos Laguna
On August 8 at 05:35 Central European Time, the third round of the Leagues Cup will see American side Los Angeles Galaxy face off against Mexico’s Santos Laguna. Read on for an in-depth team analysis and a prediction for the match outcome.

See also: Monterrey vs Charlotte FC prediction and betting tips 08 Аugust 2025

Match preview

After winning the championship last season, Los Angeles Galaxy have had a lackluster campaign this year. Heading into the Leagues Cup break, Marco Reus’s team sat at the bottom of the Western Conference, collecting just 16 points from 24 matches.

Nevertheless, Greg Vanney’s men started the tournament brightly: in a thrilling clash, they overpowered Club Tijuana 5-2, putting on an attacking spectacle and practically abandoning the midfield. In the second round, however, the team stumbled: Cruz Azul edged out the reigning MLS champions on penalties, having controlled the game and almost clinched victory in regular time.

Santos Laguna are in poor form: the Torreón outfit have celebrated victory just once in their last ten matches, losing the other nine. The aggregate score over these games stands at 10:22.

Francisco’s squad try to control possession, but struggle to create dangerous chances—especially when facing teams that defend deep and force Laguna to unlock a crowded back line. In the Leagues Cup, they suffered two straight 2-1 defeats: first to Colorado Rapids, then to Seattle Sounders.

Probable lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy: Mikovic, Yamane, Garces, Zanka, Aude, Cerrillo, Magole, Fagundez, Peck, Paintsil, Reus

Santos Laguna: Acevedo, Govea, Balanta, Amione, Lopez, Murra, Prieto, Medina, Carillo, Dacome, Sasueta

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the third meeting between the sides: in 2016 they played to a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles, then Santos Laguna thrashed the Americans 4-0
  • Santos Laguna have lost 9 of their last 10 matches
  • The 'both teams to score' bet has come through in each of Los Angeles Galaxy’s last five matches

Prediction

Despite their struggles, Los Angeles Galaxy shouldn’t face much trouble from Santos Laguna. The Galacticos are expected to take care of business and secure the win. My prediction: Asian handicap Los Angeles (-1.5) at 1.82 odds.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores