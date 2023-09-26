Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Wednesday, September 27, Liverpool will compete with Leicester at Anfield. The match will take place as part of the 1/16 finals of the EFL Cup. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Liverpool



Liverpool is more than good at the start of the new season. The team won all matches except the confrontation against Chelsea, which happened in the 1st round of the English Premier League. Jurgen Klopp is slowly integrating summer newcomers into the squad. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have already shown the effective performance.

“The Reds” are currently in the 7th place in the Premier League. Also, the team started its way in the Europa League last Thursday. That was an away struggle, where Liverpool took a strong-willed victory over the opponent from Austria, LASK.

It goes without saying that, having passed the previous draw not in a successful way, “the Merseysiders” will certainly try to compete for victory in the Premier League.

Leicester



Leicester left the Premier League at the end of the previous season. The team started the new season in the Championship, where it immediately gained a foothold at the top of the table, with the ambitions to return to the elite division of the country. Leicester has lost only one match in the current draw – that was a home struggle with Hull City.

As for the EFL Cup, Enzo Maresca’s wards, by the way, have already overcome two rounds. Leicester beat Burton and Tranmere with the same score – 2-0.

This time, we can safely say that “the Foxes” are the main favourite of the Championship.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Liverpool has scored 3 goals in 4 previous matches. Its unbeaten streak stands at the level of 18 matches now. Liverpool has not lost at the home arena since February.

Leicester, taking into account 12 previous matches, was defeated only one time, and it has got a streak of 6 away wins in a row.

Liverpool is characterized by much better results in the head-to-head confrontations. And Leicester won at Anfield back in 2000.

Prediction



Liverpool will almost certainly use a semi-reserve squad. I think the hosts definitely won’t lose, but, taking into account the recent shape of Leicester, it is reasonable to bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

