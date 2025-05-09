Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 11 May 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 11, 2025, Anfield in Liverpool will host a Matchday 36 clash in the English Premier League, as the local Reds take on London’s Arsenal. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down a bet on goals in this showdown.

Liverpool

Liverpool have already clinched the title and, after celebrating their long-awaited triumph, allowed themselves a brief lapse in focus — in the previous round, the team suffered a 1-3 away defeat to Chelsea. However, up next for the Merseysiders is a high-stakes match against Arsenal, the rival they battled for gold throughout the entire season. In front of their home fans, Liverpool will hardly want to concede: most likely, they’ll come out highly motivated to prove their championship was no fluke.

Liverpool are traditionally strong at home. This season, they’ve racked up 14 wins, drawn twice and lost just once at Anfield. Their goal difference at home is impressive — 39 scored, 13 conceded. Against Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool also hold a commanding advantage: the Reds haven’t lost to the Gunners on home soil since 2012, going unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions.

The first-round meeting between these teams was a thriller, ending in a 2-2 draw — only adding intrigue to the upcoming Anfield clash.

Arsenal

Arsenal approach the season’s finale in a rather gloomy mood. The team was recently knocked out of the Champions League, falling to PSG in the semi-finals over two legs. Fighting on two fronts has taken its toll in the Premier League as well: the Gunners’ position in the table has become precarious. Arsenal are still clinging to second place, but the top of the Premier League is so tight that just four points separate second from fifth.

The team’s current form is especially concerning. Arsenal have gone four matches without a win in all competitions. That stretch includes two Champions League defeats to PSG, a 2-2 league draw with Crystal Palace, and, to cap things off, a 1-2 home loss to Bournemouth in the last round. A tough run-in awaits, including the Liverpool clash and then a showdown with Newcastle, who are also chasing a Champions League spot.

Mikel Arteta’s side urgently need to regroup and show their character. In such a tense end to the season, the margin for error is minimal, and if Arsenal are truly aiming for Premier League silver, they must prove it on the pitch — starting with the next match.

Key facts and head-to-head

Liverpool have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Liverpool have won 10 of their last 12 home games.

4 of Liverpool’s last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of Arsenal’s last 6 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-heads with Arsenal.

Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 meetings between these sides.

Probable line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson, Konaté, Bradley, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Díaz, Salah, Gakpo.

Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson, Konaté, Bradley, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Díaz, Salah, Gakpo. Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Liverpool vs Arsenal match prediction

Both teams come into this game in very different emotional states: Liverpool have already secured the title and will be eager to thrill their fans in a high-profile showdown with Arsenal, especially at home where they are almost unbeatable. Arsenal, meanwhile, are in a slump and must fight to hold onto second place, giving them plenty of motivation. Considering both sides’ attacking firepower and the importance of the match, all signs point to a high-scoring encounter. My prediction for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.63.