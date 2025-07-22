Levski vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Win Braga Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, the "Georgi Asparuhov" Stadium in Sofia will host the first leg of the Europa League qualifying quarterfinals between Bulgarian side Levski and Portugal's Braga. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, featuring an attractive set of odds.

Match preview

Levski is one of Bulgaria’s most decorated clubs, but recent years have seen them fighting more for survival on the continental stage than for silverware. Last season, the team finished second in the league, trailing only Ludogorets, and they’ve started the new campaign in style, thrashing Montana 5-0. However, their passage past Hapoel Be'er Sheva was a struggle — two goalless draws, a penalty shootout, and persistent attacking inconsistency.

Physically, the squad looks sharp, but their attacking play remains erratic: outside the domestic league, Levski often struggles to break down well-organized defenses. Their main advantage is playing at home, as the visitors are objectively the superior side. Unless they can impose their aggression from the first whistle, even a draw could be out of reach for the Bulgarians.

Braga is one of Portugal’s most consistent clubs in recent years, regularly securing European football. They finished in the Primeira Liga’s top four again last season, kept their core squad together over the summer, and made targeted reinforcements. In preseason, Braga won all five of their friendlies, showcasing balanced attacking play and defensive reliability.

The team’s strengths lie in organization, pressing, and a mobile midfield, giving them an edge over less structured opponents. Braga’s European experience also means they’re comfortable playing away from home. If the Portuguese side delivers even a fraction of their potential, they could wrap up a comfortable victory before the return leg.

Probable lineups

Levski : Vutsov — de Lima Costa, Makoun, Dimitrov, Neves Paulo Faustino — Kostadinov, Trdin, Kirilov, Rildo, Petkov — Everton Bala

: Vutsov — de Lima Costa, Makoun, Dimitrov, Neves Paulo Faustino — Kostadinov, Trdin, Kirilov, Rildo, Petkov — Everton Bala Braga: Gorniczek — Chissumba, Niakaté, Oliveira, Victor Gómez — Račić, Moutinho, Salazar, Ricardo Horta, Fernandes — Patrau

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Levski drew twice against Hapoel before advancing to this round.

Braga won five consecutive friendlies during the offseason.

Prediction

Given current form, squad quality, and depth, Braga are clear favorites. The Bulgarians will hope for a boost from the home crowd and motivation, but over 90 minutes, Braga’s organization and technical superiority should make the difference. Our pick: "Braga to win" at odds of 1.66.