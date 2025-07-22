Banik Ostrava vs Legia Warsaw prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Legia Warszawa wont lose Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, the Městský Stadium in Ostrava will host the first leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round between Czech side Banik Ostrava and Polish powerhouse Legia Warsaw. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, given the attractive odds.

Match preview

Banik delivered one of their best seasons in recent years, finishing third in the Czech league — surpassing even Prague’s Sparta. This achievement highlights the team’s improved tactical organization and the coaching staff's effective work. However, the start of the new campaign has been shaky: a 0-1 defeat to Bohemians exposed the squad’s lingering issue — reliance on attacking efficiency, especially away from home.

The team plays with attacking intent, averaging 1.66 goals per match, but is not always consistent defensively. On their home turf, Banik will look to strike first and build on that momentum, but the pressure of European competition could weigh heavily on this youthful squad. The lack of experience is particularly concerning when facing a battle-hardened Legia side.

Legia had a mixed domestic season in Poland, finishing only fifth in the league. However, they bounced back by winning the Polish Cup and then defeating Lech in the Super Cup (2-1), showing solid preparation. In the Europa League, the Warsaw club confidently dispatched Aktobe, winning both legs 1-0 and displaying mature, pragmatic football.

Legia postponed their Ekstraklasa opener to focus on European competition, highlighting the tournament’s importance for the Polish club. They control tempo well and are adept at protecting a lead. With an average of 1.76 goals per match and a five-game winning streak, Legia enter this tie as favorites, despite playing away.

Probable lineups

Banik Ostrava : Reichl — Sinyavsky, Vondra, Gulka, Kadlec — Okeke, Sakala, Zeman, Chermak, Drchal — Yusuf

: Reichl — Sinyavsky, Vondra, Gulka, Kadlec — Okeke, Sakala, Zeman, Chermak, Drchal — Yusuf Legia Warsaw: Tobiasz — Kun, Kapuadi, Pankov, Wszołek — Morishita, Augustyniak, Kapustka — Elitim, Bichakhchyan, Gual

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never faced each other before, not even in friendlies.

Legia are on a five-match winning streak, including European qualifiers.

Banik have lost 3 of their last 6 official games, averaging less than one goal per match.

Prediction

Although Banik play at home and have plenty of ambition, Legia’s current form and maturity make the Polish side look more convincing. The visitors handle packed schedules well and know how to approach knockout matches. Given the balance of power and current momentum, betting on “Legia not to lose” at odds of 1.6 seems justified and logical.