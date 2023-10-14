RU RU NG NG
Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Levante vs Ferrol prediction
Levante Levante
Segunda Division Spain 16 oct 2023, 15:00 Levante - Ferrol
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
Ferrol Ferrol
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Levante
Odds: 1.84

As part of the eleventh round of the Spanish La Liga 2, a match between Levante and Racing de Ferrol will take place. The match will be held at the Estadi Ciutat de València on Monday, October 16th, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Levante

Levante Football Club represents the city of Valencia and is considered the oldest club in the region. After relegation from La Liga in the 2021/2022 season, the team couldn't immediately make a return to the top flight. In the final of last year's playoff, the "Frogs" suffered a defeat in extra time against Alavés.

This season, Levante will once again attempt to earn promotion. The team is among the leaders with just one defeat so far. They are only 2 points behind the league leader, Tenerife.

Racing de Ferrol

The team has recently moved up from the third-tier of Spanish football but has managed to establish itself among the mid-table sides in La Liga 2. In their history, Racing has never achieved any major accomplishments or can boast of significant achievements. It's worth noting that the team has never competed in the top division of Spanish football.

This season, the modest club from Ferrol isn't aiming for promotion, but they've had a decent start as newcomers to the league. After ten rounds, the team is currently in ninth place with 16 points to their name.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Levante has lost only one of their last 17 matches.
  • Racing has been unable to secure an away win for the past four matches.
  • The two teams haven't faced each other in nearly 18 years, with Ferrol having only one victory against Levante in their history.

Prediction

As the favorites, the hosts should aim for a favorable outcome against a league newcomer. I'm betting on Levante's victory.

Prediction on game Win Levante
Odds: 1.84

