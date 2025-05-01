Leipzig vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Win Bayern Munich Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the most anticipated clashes of Bundesliga matchday 32 will take place this Saturday at the Red Bull Arena, where local side Leipzig hosts Bayern Munich. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, offering a tempting odds value.

Match preview

Leipzig suffered a heavy blow in the previous round, falling 0-4 away to Eintracht. This defeat was their first in the last four Bundesliga outings, despite Zsolt Löw’s team showing decent form beforehand with two wins and a draw. However, there’s a worrying trend: for the fifth straight game, the Red Bulls have failed to keep a clean sheet, and their defensive frailties continue to show.

The collapse in Frankfurt also dealt a blow to their league standing—Leipzig dropped to fifth place and are now outside the Champions League spots, trailing fourth by two points. But at their home ground, the Red Bull Arena, the team looks much more confident—over their last nine Bundesliga home games, they’ve only failed to pick up points once, notching five wins and three draws in the process.

Bayern took another significant step towards yet another title, confidently dispatching Mainz 3-0 last round. Now, a single point in the upcoming fixture is enough for Vincent Kompany’s men to officially secure the championship. The record champions’ form is nothing short of title-worthy: unbeaten in their last six league matches, with four of those ending in victory.

At the moment, their attacking line is simply unstoppable—90 goals this season, 24 more than any other side in the league. Even away from home, Bayern rarely put a foot wrong—five wins and two draws in their last seven road games.

Probable lineups

Leipzig : Maarten Vandevoordt – Lukas Klostermann, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Castello Lukeba, David Raum – Bote Baku, Lutsharel Geertruida, Nicolas Seiwald, Christoph Baumgartner, Xavi Simons – Benjamin Sesko

: Maarten Vandevoordt – Lukas Klostermann, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Castello Lukeba, David Raum – Bote Baku, Lutsharel Geertruida, Nicolas Seiwald, Christoph Baumgartner, Xavi Simons – Benjamin Sesko Bayern: Jonas Urbig – Josip Stanisic, Eric Dier, Joshua Kimmich, Kim Min-jae – Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, Leroy Sané, Konrad Laimer, Aleksandar Pavlovic – Kingsley Coman

Match facts and head-to-head

Still, Leipzig remains one of the league’s best at keeping clean sheets—13 in total, with only Bayern boasting a better record (14).

Bayern have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches

In the reverse fixture, Bayern defeated Leipzig 5-1

Prediction

Bayern are charging through the season like a high-speed train, and it’s hard to see Leipzig putting the brakes on this machine. The best value here looks to be “Bayern to win” at odds of 1.69.