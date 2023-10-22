RU RU NG NG
Leicester vs Sunderland prediction and betting tipsмon October 24, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Leicester vs Sunderland prediction
Leicester Leicester
Championship England 24 oct 2023, 15:00 Leicester - Sunderland
-
- : -
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
Sunderland Sunderland
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Leicester
Leicester will play against Sunderland as part of the 13th round of the English Championship. The battle will take place at King Power Stadium on October 24 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Leicester


This team, quite predictably, strives to return to the elite of English football in its first season. Leicester has got 11 wins and 1 defeat after 12 rounds – it is the sole leader of the standings.

Generally speaking, the hosts’ performance leaves no doubt that Leicester will return to the Premier League at the end of the season. The team plays well in attack and scored quite a lot of goals in 12 league matches – 26. “The Foxes” also look good when playing in defence.

By the way, Leicester is one of the strongest and most stable teams in the division at the moment.

Sunderland


Nowadays, “the Black Cats” are in the 6th place in the standings and have got 19 points. Sunderland is well behind the top 2, but the main task is to take a place in the top 6, which will give the right to compete for promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

The team won in 6 games and lost 5 confrontations in 12 rounds. 1 more battle ended with a draw. At the same time, Sunderland is performing quite well in attack, having already scored 21 goals in the championship, which is one of the best indicators in the league.

If we take into account the defence, Sunderland conceded 14 goals in 12 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Leicester hasn’t conceded on the home field in 3 games in a row.
• Sunderland has lost 3 out of 5 previous away matches.
• Sunderland beat Leicester at the away arena back in 2007.

Prediction


The hosts must defeat their next opponent on the native field. I trust the bookmakers and bet on Leicester to win.

Prediction on game Win Leicester
