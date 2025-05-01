RU RU ES ES FR FR
Leicester vs Southampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 3 May 2025

English Premier League 03 may 2025, 10:00 Leicester - Southampton
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
In Matchday 35 of the English Premier League, Leicester and Southampton will clash at the King Power Stadium. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

For the second consecutive season, all three newly promoted Premier League teams are heading straight back to the Championship — a grim tradition now carried on by Leicester. The Foxes became the second side, after Southampton, to be officially relegated. It's no surprise: since December, Leicester have completely fallen apart — just one win, two draws, and a staggering 17 defeats in their last 20 matches.

The final rounds only highlight the crisis. Under Ruud van Nistelrooy, Leicester have remained goalless once again: first losing at home to Liverpool (0-1), then falling away to Wolves (0-3). The hopelessness of recent weeks is clear — just one point from 11 games. The attack has evaporated, as the Foxes have failed to score in 10 of those 11 matches.

With Simon Rusk serving as caretaker manager until the end of the season, Southampton came close to snatching points against Fulham in the last round. At St. Mary's, the Saints lost 1-2, conceding a decisive goal beyond regulation time. That defeat extended their winless run in the Premier League to ten games — eight losses and only two draws.

Currently, the Saints are anchored to the foot of the table, trailing even fellow relegated side Leicester by a hefty seven points. The numbers tell a bleak story: the league's worst defense (80 goals conceded) and a dismal attack, with just 25 goals all season.

Probable line-ups

  • Leicester: Mads Hermansen – Wout Faes, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas, Conor Coady – Facundo Buonanotte, Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumaré, Bilal El Khannouss, Bobby Decordova-Reid – Jamie Vardy
  • Southampton: Aaron Ramsdale – Jack Stephens, Ryan Manning, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Kyle Walker-Peters – Lesley Ugochukwu, Mateusz Fernandes, Flynn Downes, Kamaldeen Sulemana – Ross Stewart

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leicester won the reverse fixture 3-2
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in 4 of the last 5 matches
  • Both teams to score has come through in three of the last five meetings

Prediction

We’re in for a clash between two sides who will be playing in the Championship next season. It's the perfect moment to give their fans some excitement and deliver a high-scoring match. Our bet: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78.

