Everton - Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025

One of the fixtures of Matchday 35 in the English Championship will take place on Saturday at Goodison Park, where the local Everton side hosts Ipswich. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with excellent chances of success.

Match preview

In their last two rounds, the Merseysiders faced tough opponents fighting for the European spots and, as expected, walked away empty-handed both times. First, at Anfield, the team couldn't cope with Manchester City (0-2), and then narrowly lost away to Chelsea (0-1). These setbacks dropped David Moyes' men to 15th in the table — now separated from the top ten by an unacceptable 12-point gap, and, in theory, breaking into that group is already impossible.

Nevertheless, if you dig deeper, the stats from the last 14 Premier League matches don't look disastrous: just three defeats, all against the top-six sides. The team remains resilient at the back — the defensive line consistently performs at a high level and ranks among the league's best. Given this and a probable loss of motivation from the opposition, the hosts' defense could well keep a clean sheet in the upcoming match.

In 2025, Ipswich have managed just one victory in the Premier League — a statistic that's hard to ignore. With this kind of form, it was naïve to hope the Tractor Boys could stay in the top flight. The last two rounds only confirmed their fate: two goalless defeats with a combined score of 0-7 starkly illustrated the disarray in Kieran McKenna's squad.

Ipswich's winless streak in the Premier League has now reached four matches — three defeats and just one hard-fought draw in that span. The previous round sealed their fate: the club has been officially relegated and will return to the Championship, joining Leicester and Southampton. Particularly painful for fans is the collapse at the back — Ipswich have conceded at least twice in seven of their last nine matches.

Probable lineups

Everton : Jordan Pickford – Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite – Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucouré – James Garner, Jack Harrison, Iliman Ndiaye – Beto Gomes

: Ipswich: Alex Palmer – Dara O’Shea, Cameron Burgess, Luke Woolfenden, Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea – Sam Morsy, Jack Taylor, Julio Enciso – Jack Clarke, Liam Delap

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Everton defeated Ipswich 2-0 away

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two out of five matches

The "Both teams to score" option landed in one out of five games

Prediction

Ipswich are already playing with little motivation, and there's little reason to expect anything new from them at Goodison Park. Our bet for this match is "Everton to win" at odds of 1.60.