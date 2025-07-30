RU RU ES ES FR FR
Legia vs Banik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025

Legia vs Banik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025

Raphael Durand
Legia Warszawa vs Banik Ostrava prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Legia Warszawa
31 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Warsaw, Polish Army
Banik Ostrava
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.88
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the "Wojska Polskiego" stadium in Warsaw, where local side Legia will host Czech outfit Banik Ostrava. After a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg, the fate of a spot in the next round will be decided in front of the Polish fans. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash — with good odds for success.

Match preview

The Polish giants come into the second leg in excellent form, having won five of their last six matches and maintaining an unbeaten streak. Kosta Runjaić’s side made a confident start to the new campaign: in their previous Ekstraklasa outing, Legia convincingly beat Korona 2-0, and before that delivered strong performances in both European competitions and the Polish Super Cup.

In attack, the team shows real variety: forwards Nsama and Alfarela regularly create chances, while Armenian playmaker Bichakhchyan is actively involved in the build-up. At home, Legia traditionally play more aggressive football, and with this current form plus the backing of the stands, the Warsaw side are well capable of producing another high-scoring performance.

The Czech club showed great fighting spirit in the first match, twice taking the lead but ultimately missing out on victory. Despite setbacks in friendlies and a loss to Bohemians in the Czech league, Banik demonstrated good attacking organisation and a willingness to exploit their opponent’s weaknesses.

On Sunday, the team’s match against Teplice was not completed, allowing them to conserve energy. The main threat remains defender Liska, who already found the net, as well as their pacey wingers. In Warsaw, Banik are unlikely to sit back — their home defensive lapses force them to play boldly and seek their chances up front.

Probable line-ups

  • Legia: Tobiasz — Kun, Kapuadi, Pankov, Wszołek — Morishita, Augustyniak, Kapustka — Elitim, Bichakhchyan, Gual
  • Banik: Reichl — Sinyavsky, Vondra, Gulka, Kadlec — Okeke, Sakala, Zeman, Cermak, Drchal — Yusuph

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg in Ostrava ended in a 2-2 draw.
  • Legia have scored 10 goals in their last 6 official matches.
  • Four of Banik’s last five matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Prediction

Given both teams’ mentality, Legia’s attacking power at home, and the visitors’ motivation to score in order to advance, we can expect an open and thrilling contest. All signs point to a high-scoring game: fast pace, defensive vulnerabilities on both sides, and attacking stars in good form. Our bet is "Total over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.88.

