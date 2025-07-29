Braga vs Levski prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, where the local side Braga will host Levski from Sofia. Here’s a prediction for this encounter, with a strong probability of success for the hosts.

Match preview

“Os Arsenalistas” enter their European campaign with great ambitions and a new philosophy under Spanish coach Carlos Vicens, formerly part of Manchester City's coaching staff. Despite dominating the first leg in Sofia, the Portuguese side struggled in the final third, creating just one truly dangerous chance. It’s clear that at home, the team will play with higher intensity and look to take control from the opening whistle.

Braga’s current form inspires optimism — five wins in their last seven matches, including a confident 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo in a friendly. The squad has been further strengthened by the signing of striker Pau Víctor from Barcelona, highlighting the team’s attacking intent. The only personnel loss is the injured Jonatas Noro, but this should not affect the strength of the starting lineup.

The Bulgarian giants, led by Julio Velázquez — well known to Portuguese fans — delivered an organized and disciplined performance in the first leg. Levski successfully neutralized their opponents’ attacks, preventing any clear-cut chances, and will now look to capitalize on counterattacks in Portugal. Up front, their main hopes rest on powerful forward Mustafa Sangaré and Brazilian Rildo.

The team’s early-season form appears stable — two wins in the Bulgarian league and progression to the next round of the Europa League after a hard-fought duel with Hapoel Be'er Sheva. However, Levski often struggles away from home, especially against high-caliber opponents. In Braga, the Bulgarians will face significant pressure and the necessity to play mistake-free football.

Probable lineups

Braga : Górnik — Chiquinho, Niakaté, Oliveira, Víctor Gómez — Račić, Moutinho, Salazar, Ricardo Horta, Fernandes — Patrau

: Górnik — Chiquinho, Niakaté, Oliveira, Víctor Gómez — Račić, Moutinho, Salazar, Ricardo Horta, Fernandes — Patrau Levski: Vutsov — De Lima Costa, Makoun, Dimitrov, Neves Paulo Faustino — Kostadinov, Trdin, Kirilov, Rildo, Petkov — Everton Bala

Match facts and head-to-head

Braga have won 5 of their last 7 home matches.

Levski are unbeaten in their last six games (3 wins, 3 draws).

The first leg ended in a goalless draw, so everything will be decided in Portugal.

Prediction

Given the squad quality, coaching experience, and home record, Braga are clear favorites for the upcoming clash. After a passive display in the first leg, expect a more aggressive and high-tempo performance from the hosts. Levski’s only real hope lies in counterattacks, but Braga’s class and the support of their fans should prove decisive. Our pick: “Braga to win with a -1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.72.