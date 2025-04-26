RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Lazio vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 28, 2025

Lazio vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 28, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Photo: x.com/OfficialSSLazio/ Author unknownn
Lazio Lazio
Serie A Italy 28 apr 2025, 14:45 Lazio - Parma Calcio 1913
-
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Lazio
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the 34th round of the Italian Serie A, a clash between Lazio and Parma will take place. The match will be held in Rome on Monday, April 28. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. I suggest placing a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Lazio approaches this crucial part of the season with a clear objective. Marco Baroni is firmly determined to return the club to the Champions League and maintains a good chance of doing so. The Romans are in sixth place, just one point behind fourth-place Bologna. The intrigue in the last five rounds will be intense, as six teams are competing for the third and fourth spots.

It's important to note that under Baroni, the "Eagles" focus on attack. This is confirmed by their goal-scoring stats, with only Inter and Atalanta scoring more. Additionally, Lazio faces a challenging schedule in the coming matches. Besides Empoli and Lecce, they will also play against Inter, who won't want to drop points in the Scudetto race, as well as against a direct competitor in Juventus.

It's worth mentioning that Castellanos has started scoring again, finding the net in the last two matches. He's not yet being called the new Immobile, but he has already scored 14 goals this season, which is 8 more than last season.

Parma is hard to label as a relegation candidate, as the team is not considered at risk of dropping out of the league. On the other hand, they have not yet secured their place in the elite for next season, so the overall goal has not been achieved. The team is having its first season back in Serie A. After a three-year absence, the "Crusaders" now appear to be a solid mid-table team.

In the last round, Parma sensationally defeated Juventus at home and generally looks much stronger on their own turf than away. On the road, Cioffi's side has managed only one win but lost just seven out of 16 matches. With the arrival of the Romanian coach, the team puts up a fight against everyone, but matches against top teams are particularly challenging.

Parma is six points clear of the relegation zone, but the upcoming matches include serious opponents. Among the main rivals, only a match against Empoli remains, making the season's finish extremely interesting.

Cioffi will have to ponder his starting lineup, as he used three substitutions due to injuries in the last match. Voliako and Bernabe left the field by the tenth minute, and substitute Esteves was injured at the end of the first half, giving way to Hernani.

Match facts

  • In 2025, Lazio has lost only one match in Rome.
  • Parma is undefeated in six consecutive matches — one win and five draws.
  • Lazio averages 1.9 goals per game at home, while Parma averages 0.87 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Lazio: Mandas, Lazzari, Hila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Guendouzi, Rovella, Dia, Zaccagni, Isaksen, Castellanos.
  • Parma: Suzuki, Valenti, Leoni, Eno, Valeri, Zom, Keita, Hernani, Del Prato, Pellegrino, Bonny.

H2H

The last ten matches between these teams at Lazio's ground ended in home victories. Parma has not won in Rome since 2009.

Prediction

Lazio enters this match as the clear favorite. The odds for an away win are high, set at 7. With the support of the home crowd and considering Parma's injury situation, the "Eagles" are simply expected to take all three points. Any dropped points could cost Baroni's side a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League. My bet is on a victory for the Romans.

Prediction on game Win Lazio
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.73 Buriram United Recommended 1Win
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 2.19 Real Madrid Bet now 1Win
Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Belgrano Odds: 1.52 Argentinos Juniors Bet now 1Win
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Como Odds: 0.55 Genoa Bet now Betwinner
Gent vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.55 Anderlecht Bet now 22Bet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.75 Manchester United Bet now Betwinner
Angers vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025 Angers Odds: 1.57 Lille Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.8 Empoli Bet now 1xBet
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.88 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
55’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
58’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
62’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’ + 2
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’ + 2
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’ + 2
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’ + 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’ + 2
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
20’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
20’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores