Lazio vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 28, 2025

In the 34th round of the Italian Serie A, a clash between Lazio and Parma will take place. The match will be held in Rome on Monday, April 28. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. I suggest placing a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Lazio approaches this crucial part of the season with a clear objective. Marco Baroni is firmly determined to return the club to the Champions League and maintains a good chance of doing so. The Romans are in sixth place, just one point behind fourth-place Bologna. The intrigue in the last five rounds will be intense, as six teams are competing for the third and fourth spots.

It's important to note that under Baroni, the "Eagles" focus on attack. This is confirmed by their goal-scoring stats, with only Inter and Atalanta scoring more. Additionally, Lazio faces a challenging schedule in the coming matches. Besides Empoli and Lecce, they will also play against Inter, who won't want to drop points in the Scudetto race, as well as against a direct competitor in Juventus.

It's worth mentioning that Castellanos has started scoring again, finding the net in the last two matches. He's not yet being called the new Immobile, but he has already scored 14 goals this season, which is 8 more than last season.

Parma is hard to label as a relegation candidate, as the team is not considered at risk of dropping out of the league. On the other hand, they have not yet secured their place in the elite for next season, so the overall goal has not been achieved. The team is having its first season back in Serie A. After a three-year absence, the "Crusaders" now appear to be a solid mid-table team.

In the last round, Parma sensationally defeated Juventus at home and generally looks much stronger on their own turf than away. On the road, Cioffi's side has managed only one win but lost just seven out of 16 matches. With the arrival of the Romanian coach, the team puts up a fight against everyone, but matches against top teams are particularly challenging.

Parma is six points clear of the relegation zone, but the upcoming matches include serious opponents. Among the main rivals, only a match against Empoli remains, making the season's finish extremely interesting.

Cioffi will have to ponder his starting lineup, as he used three substitutions due to injuries in the last match. Voliako and Bernabe left the field by the tenth minute, and substitute Esteves was injured at the end of the first half, giving way to Hernani.

Match facts

In 2025, Lazio has lost only one match in Rome.

Parma is undefeated in six consecutive matches — one win and five draws.

Lazio averages 1.9 goals per game at home, while Parma averages 0.87 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Lazio : Mandas, Lazzari, Hila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Guendouzi, Rovella, Dia, Zaccagni, Isaksen, Castellanos.

: Mandas, Lazzari, Hila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Guendouzi, Rovella, Dia, Zaccagni, Isaksen, Castellanos. Parma: Suzuki, Valenti, Leoni, Eno, Valeri, Zom, Keita, Hernani, Del Prato, Pellegrino, Bonny.

H2H

The last ten matches between these teams at Lazio's ground ended in home victories. Parma has not won in Rome since 2009.

Prediction

Lazio enters this match as the clear favorite. The odds for an away win are high, set at 7. With the support of the home crowd and considering Parma's injury situation, the "Eagles" are simply expected to take all three points. Any dropped points could cost Baroni's side a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League. My bet is on a victory for the Romans.