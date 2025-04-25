RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025

Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Como vs Genoa prediction Photo: flashscore.com/ Author unknownn
Como Como
Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Como - Genoa
-
- : -
Italy, Como, Stadio G. Sinigaglia
Genoa Genoa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 34th round of the Italian Serie A, a clash between Como and Genoa is set to take place. The match is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, with kickoff at 12:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the match's scoring and the winner.

Match preview

Como has made a swift entry into the elite division of Italian football and has quickly established itself in Serie A. Undoubtedly, the main factor in their success is coach Cesc Fabregas, who is rumored to be staying in Italy despite interest from European giants.

After a brief adjustment period, the team from Lombardy started consistently earning points and, with five rounds remaining, has distanced itself from the relegation zone by 14 points. The current 12th place position seems quite deserved for Como, which aims to become an even more ambitious club in the upcoming season.

Genoa is performing at the level of last season when they finished in 11th place. The start of the new campaign was bleak, leading to Alberto Gilardino losing his position.

Patrick Vieira was called in to turn things around, successfully accomplishing the task. However, the "Griffins" have been scoring infrequently, and the season's end is proving to be extremely challenging. After Como, they will face Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, and Bologna.

Match facts

  • Como has won three matches in a row.
  • Genoa has not yet won away in 2025.
  • Como averages 1.2 goals per game at home, while Genoa averages 0.4 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Como: Butet, Vojvoda, Kempf, van der Brempt, Moreno, Engelhardt, Da Cunha, Ikoné, Pas, Diao, Douvikas.
  • Genoa: Leali, Bani, Martin, Vasquez, De Winter, Frendrup, Mazini, Thorsby, Vitinha, Messias, Pinamonti.

H2H

Como has not defeated Genoa at home since 2002.

Prediction

Como is in excellent form and always performs well on their home ground. I believe the hosts will not lose this game, and there will be no more than 3.5 goals scored in the match.

