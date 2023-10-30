Lazio vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on October 30, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Italian Championship match will feature a meeting between Lazio and Fiorentina. The home team started the season very disastrously and are still in the middle of the table.

Lazio

After the first five rounds, Lazio was in 16th place, then the team from Rome was only one point ahead of the three outsiders.

After that, there was a certain rise and in the last four matches they already scored nine points and rose to ninth place. By the way, even this is an unsatisfactory result for them, since last season the team finished in the Champions League zone, where it now plays.

Apparently, the hosts will get in shape and continue to rise.

Fiorentina

But the “violets” look much better this season than in recent years. They have every chance to fight for a place in European competition, perhaps even get into the Champions League zone for the first time in a long time.

The Florence team is currently in fifth place after nine matches, with 17 points.

In the match against Lazio, it will become clear whether Fiorentina will be able to compete with decent teams during the season.

Interesting facts and match prediction

In 4 of Lazio's last 5 matches, the total of 2.5 goals in the game was not achieved. In addition, 3 of Fiorentina's last 4 home matches have scored 2.5 goals.

Fiorentina have been playing well away from home this season, but Lazio are also doing well at home. I will bet on “both will score” for odds of 1.76.