Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 2 France Laval vs Amiens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Laval vs Amiens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Laval vs Amiens prediction Photo: https://x.com/stadelavallois
Laval Laval
Ligue 2 France 25 apr 2025, 14:00 Laval - Amiens
-
- : -
France, Laval, Stade Francis le Basser
Amiens Amiens
On April 25, 2025, at the Francis le Basser Stadium in Laval, a match of the 32nd round of the French Ligue 2 will take place, featuring Laval and Amiens. I suggest placing a bet on one of the teams.

Preview

Laval is currently in sixth place in the standings and retains a realistic chance to compete for a spot in the top five. According to Ligue 2 regulations, the top two teams automatically advance to Ligue 1, while the clubs finishing third to fifth compete for the final ticket to the elite division in a playoff format.

Laval is only two points behind the fifth place—a gap that can be bridged in the remaining three rounds. However, the final stretch of the season promises to be challenging. In addition to the match against Amiens, Laval faces Metz and Dunkirk—teams occupying the third and fourth places, respectively. This segment will be decisive in the playoff battle and will show how prepared the team is for the crucial matches of the season.

With three rounds remaining in the championship, Amiens sits mid-table with 40 points. The team has already secured a comfortable distance from the relegation zone and does not contend for promotion to Ligue 1, effectively losing tournament motivation. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped the team from showing impressive form down the home stretch.

In recent matches, Amiens secured two confident victories—against Dunkirk and Guingamp, teams fighting for playoff spots. These results indicate a good playing rhythm and team morale, despite the lack of tournament objectives.

Possible Lineups

  • Laval: Samassa, Vargas, Kouassi, Tavares, Pelnar, Cherni, Sellouki, Thomas, Sanna, Kamara, Chokounte
  • Amiens: Gurtner, Chaban, Ait Boudlal, Jouab, Vita, Monkodua, Fofana, Luton, Lobry, Leoti, Mbaye

Match Facts and H2H

  • Laval ended a three-game losing streak only in the last round.
  • In four of the last five matches, the bet "Total over 2.5" came through.
  • Amiens has been unable to win away for eight consecutive matches, drawing only twice in this span.
  • In terms of points gained in away matches, Amiens remains one of the worst teams in Ligue 2—with only 8 points in 15 matches.
  • In the first-round match, Laval was stronger, defeating Amiens on their field with a score of 3-1.

Prediction

Laval remains in the fight for the top five and is highly motivated, despite a slight dip in form. Amiens lacks tournament objectives and traditionally performs poorly on the road. Our bet - victory for the hosts with odds of 2.04

