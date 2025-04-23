RU RU ES ES FR FR
Guingamp vs Martigues prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 25, 2025

Guingamp vs Martigues prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 25, 2025

Ligue 2 France 25 apr 2025, 14:00 Guingamp - Martigues
France, Guingamp, Municipal du Roudourou
On April 25, 2025, at the Stade du Roudourou in Guingamp, the 32nd round of the French Ligue 2 will feature a clash between Guingamp and Martigues. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter.

Guingamp

Guingamp is at the heart of the battle for promotion. The club is in fifth place, which grants a playoff spot for a chance to move up to Ligue 1.

In the playoff quarterfinals, the fifth-place team faces the fourth-place team. The winner of this match advances to the semifinals, where they will meet the third team from the regular season. The playoff final is a two-legged tie against the 16th team from Ligue 1, determining the third and final participant in the top division for the next season.

Guingamp has recently lost its stability, which immediately affected their standings. The team has lost their last three matches in a row, losing not only points but also confidence in their play.

Over the last 5 rounds, the club has gained only 6 points, complicating the task of maintaining a playoff position. Now, Guingamp will have to fight for a spot in the playoffs amidst tight competition.

Martigues

Martigues is engaged in a fierce battle to stay in Ligue 2. The team is in 16th place, just two points above the relegation zone, where Clermont resides, and four points behind the safe 15th position.

The upcoming schedule is particularly concerning — with matches against the league leaders ahead. Besides facing Guingamp, Martigues will play against Lorient and Paris, who are fighting for the championship and direct promotion.

In this context, Guingamp seems the most accessible opponent among this trio — if you can say so, it's a chance for Martigues to earn the much-needed points in their battle for survival.

Possible lineups

  • Guingamp: Basilio, Sissoko, Riu, Nair, Valle, Grib, Luizer, Firi, Picard, Le Bris, Sive
  • Martigues: Ethil, Hadjem, Solve, Falette, Djaa, Bellumu, Mendy, Sibi, Roben, Ipiele, Moussiti-Oko

Match facts and H2H

  • The last three matches involving Guingamp saw the "Total Over 2.5" bet hit
  • In the first round, Guingamp narrowly defeated Martigues away with a score of 1-0.
  • Martigues has the third-worst defense in the league, conceding 48 goals.

Prediction

The final rounds of the season traditionally bring unpredictable and high-scoring matches, especially when both teams desperately need points. An open football scenario with goals exchanged looks very likely in this encounter. Our bet is on total over 2.5 with odds of 1.46.

