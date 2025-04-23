RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Libertadores Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025

Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Photo: https://x.com/cacc_sde
Central Cordoba de Santiago Central Cordoba de Santiago
Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba de Santiago - Deportivo Tachira
-
- : -
International,
Deportivo Tachira Deportivo Tachira
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.55
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On April 25, 2025, Argentina's "Unico Madre" stadium will host a Copa Libertadores clash between Central Cordoba and Deportivo Tachira. I suggest a handicap bet on one of the teams.

Preview

In Group C, the battle for a playoff spot continues between LDU Quito, Flamengo, Central Cordoba, and Deportivo Tachira. LDU Quito and Flamengo have already played their third-round match, ending in a goalless draw in Ecuador. Currently, the Ecuadorians lead the group with 5 points, while Central Cordoba, with 4 points after two matches, could become the sole leaders of the group with a win in the upcoming round.

However, the Argentine club's form is concerning. Over the last 7 matches, the team has secured only one victory, suffering three defeats in that span. Such a slump could cost them a place in the top eight of the Argentine Primera, and thus an early exit from the domestic trophy race.

Deportivo Tachira is in an even more challenging situation. The Venezuelan club remains without points and goals after two rounds. The upcoming match could be decisive for the team — another defeat would make their chances of advancing from the group purely theoretical.

Nevertheless, in their domestic league, Deportivo shows competitiveness. After 12 rounds, the club is in 4th place, just three points behind the league leader — USV.

Probable line-ups

  • Central Cordoba: Aguirre, Moyano, Abassia, Rivero, Cufre, Gomez, Galvan, Florentin, Perello, Heredia, Angulo
  • Deportivo Tachira: Camargo, Tamiche, Maidana, Camacho, Vivas, Rosales, Sagjiomo, Requena, Calzadilla, Sosa, Cano

Match facts and H2H

  • Central Cordoba has not won at home for 6 consecutive matches.
  • The Argentine club has failed to score in 4 of their last 6 home games.
  • Deportivo has won only one of their last 5 away matches.

Prediction

Central Cordoba clearly owes their fans a victory at home. The upcoming opponent is the perfect opportunity to break the winless streak and regain confidence. Venezuelan Deportivo is the group's underdog without points and goals, also unstable on the road. Our bet is on Central Cordoba to win with a handicap (-1) at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.55
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Bet now BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Recommended Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Bet now Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Al Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction CAF Champions League 25 apr 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: who will play in the CAF Champions League final? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.89 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
47’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores