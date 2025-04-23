Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.55 1win Bonuses 4.85 Bet now

On April 25, 2025, Argentina's "Unico Madre" stadium will host a Copa Libertadores clash between Central Cordoba and Deportivo Tachira. I suggest a handicap bet on one of the teams.

Preview

In Group C, the battle for a playoff spot continues between LDU Quito, Flamengo, Central Cordoba, and Deportivo Tachira. LDU Quito and Flamengo have already played their third-round match, ending in a goalless draw in Ecuador. Currently, the Ecuadorians lead the group with 5 points, while Central Cordoba, with 4 points after two matches, could become the sole leaders of the group with a win in the upcoming round.

However, the Argentine club's form is concerning. Over the last 7 matches, the team has secured only one victory, suffering three defeats in that span. Such a slump could cost them a place in the top eight of the Argentine Primera, and thus an early exit from the domestic trophy race.

Deportivo Tachira is in an even more challenging situation. The Venezuelan club remains without points and goals after two rounds. The upcoming match could be decisive for the team — another defeat would make their chances of advancing from the group purely theoretical.

Nevertheless, in their domestic league, Deportivo shows competitiveness. After 12 rounds, the club is in 4th place, just three points behind the league leader — USV.

Probable line-ups

Central Cordoba: Aguirre, Moyano, Abassia, Rivero, Cufre, Gomez, Galvan, Florentin, Perello, Heredia, Angulo

Aguirre, Moyano, Abassia, Rivero, Cufre, Gomez, Galvan, Florentin, Perello, Heredia, Angulo Deportivo Tachira: Camargo, Tamiche, Maidana, Camacho, Vivas, Rosales, Sagjiomo, Requena, Calzadilla, Sosa, Cano

Match facts and H2H

Central Cordoba has not won at home for 6 consecutive matches.

The Argentine club has failed to score in 4 of their last 6 home games.

Deportivo has won only one of their last 5 away matches.

Prediction

Central Cordoba clearly owes their fans a victory at home. The upcoming opponent is the perfect opportunity to break the winless streak and regain confidence. Venezuelan Deportivo is the group's underdog without points and goals, also unstable on the road. Our bet is on Central Cordoba to win with a handicap (-1) at odds of 1.55.