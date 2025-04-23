Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.94 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On April 25, 2025, a Copa Libertadores match will take place in La Paz at the Estadio Hernando Siles, featuring a clash between Bolívar and Palmeiras. I believe these teams will not delight us with an abundance of goals.

Preview

Group G of the Copa Libertadores presents a predictable yet no less intriguing picture. Palmeiras confidently justifies its status as the favorite, leading the table with the maximum number of points after two rounds. Bolívar, despite an initial defeat to Cerro Porteño, managed to stabilize the situation in time and now shares second place with the same Paraguayan team — both have 3 points. Sporting Cristal, accordingly, sits at the bottom of the group without any points.

Bolívar showed character: after the setback in Asunción (2-4), the team pulled itself together and confidently handled the Peruvians at home — 3-0. Victory in the international tournament positively impacted their domestic championship: two consecutive wins allowed the club to climb to third place in the Bolivian league table. This indicates a good physical and psychological state of the team at this stage of the season.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, looks like a formidable force both on the continental stage and in the domestic championship. In Brazil's Serie A, the team is unbeaten: 4 wins and one draw in the first 5 rounds. In total, the "Verdão" is on a streak of 6 consecutive victories, including successes in the Copa Libertadores. Such a state of Abel Ferreira's squad makes them the undisputed favorites in any encounters, and their attacking power and organized defense are confirmed by both numbers and spectacular play.

Before the head-to-head clash between Bolívar and Palmeiras, we can expect at least high-intensity competition. The Bolivians perform well at home at altitude, where many opponents find it challenging to adapt, but the current Palmeiras is a team capable of overcoming such conditions.

Probable lineups

Bolívar: Lanzillotta, Rocha, Sagredo, Sagredo, Vaca, Robson, Justiniano, Vaca, Melgar, Gomez, Rodriguez

Lanzillotta, Rocha, Sagredo, Sagredo, Vaca, Robson, Justiniano, Vaca, Melgar, Gomez, Rodriguez Palmeiras: Weverton, Fuchs, Gomez, Murilo, Estevan, Rios, Veiga, Martinez, Piquerez, Roque, Toppe

Match facts and H2H

Bolívar has won their last 12 home matches.

In all these games, the bet "Total over 2.5" was successful.

Palmeiras has won 4 away matches in a row.

In head-to-head meetings: 3 victories for Palmeiras, 1 for Bolívar.

All 4 matches went over "Total over 2.5".

Prediction

The statistics of head-to-head meetings and the current form of the teams indicate a high probability of a high-scoring match. Our bet is "Total over 2.5".