RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Libertadores Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Photo: https://x.com/Bolivar_Oficial
Bolivar Bolivar
Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolivar - Palmeiras
-
- : -
International,
Palmeiras Palmeiras
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.94
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On April 25, 2025, a Copa Libertadores match will take place in La Paz at the Estadio Hernando Siles, featuring a clash between Bolívar and Palmeiras. I believe these teams will not delight us with an abundance of goals.

Preview

Group G of the Copa Libertadores presents a predictable yet no less intriguing picture. Palmeiras confidently justifies its status as the favorite, leading the table with the maximum number of points after two rounds. Bolívar, despite an initial defeat to Cerro Porteño, managed to stabilize the situation in time and now shares second place with the same Paraguayan team — both have 3 points. Sporting Cristal, accordingly, sits at the bottom of the group without any points.

Bolívar showed character: after the setback in Asunción (2-4), the team pulled itself together and confidently handled the Peruvians at home — 3-0. Victory in the international tournament positively impacted their domestic championship: two consecutive wins allowed the club to climb to third place in the Bolivian league table. This indicates a good physical and psychological state of the team at this stage of the season.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, looks like a formidable force both on the continental stage and in the domestic championship. In Brazil's Serie A, the team is unbeaten: 4 wins and one draw in the first 5 rounds. In total, the "Verdão" is on a streak of 6 consecutive victories, including successes in the Copa Libertadores. Such a state of Abel Ferreira's squad makes them the undisputed favorites in any encounters, and their attacking power and organized defense are confirmed by both numbers and spectacular play.

Before the head-to-head clash between Bolívar and Palmeiras, we can expect at least high-intensity competition. The Bolivians perform well at home at altitude, where many opponents find it challenging to adapt, but the current Palmeiras is a team capable of overcoming such conditions.

Probable lineups

  • Bolívar: Lanzillotta, Rocha, Sagredo, Sagredo, Vaca, Robson, Justiniano, Vaca, Melgar, Gomez, Rodriguez
  • Palmeiras: Weverton, Fuchs, Gomez, Murilo, Estevan, Rios, Veiga, Martinez, Piquerez, Roque, Toppe

Match facts and H2H

  • Bolívar has won their last 12 home matches.
  • In all these games, the bet "Total over 2.5" was successful.
  • Palmeiras has won 4 away matches in a row.
  • In head-to-head meetings: 3 victories for Palmeiras, 1 for Bolívar.
  • All 4 matches went over "Total over 2.5".

Prediction

The statistics of head-to-head meetings and the current form of the teams indicate a high probability of a high-scoring match. Our bet is "Total over 2.5".

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.94
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Recommended Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Bet now Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Al Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction CAF Champions League 25 apr 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: who will play in the CAF Champions League final? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.89 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
47’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores