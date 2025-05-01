RU RU ES ES FR FR
Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Las Palmas Las Palmas
LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 12:30 Las Palmas - Valencia
-
- : -
Spain, Las Palmas, Estadio de Gran Canaria
Valencia Valencia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of La Liga’s 34th round will take place on Saturday at the Gran Canaria stadium, where the local side Las Palmas will host Valencia. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Diego Martínez’s men have slipped back into the relegation zone. It seemed that wins over Getafe (3-1) and a sensational triumph against Atlético (1-0) would breathe new life into Las Palmas, but a trip to Bilbao put everything back in its place — a narrow defeat to Athletic (0-1) sent the Canaries back into the bottom three. Over the last 15 La Liga rounds, the team has managed only two wins, adding four draws and nine defeats to their record.

Currently, Las Palmas sits in 18th place, just two points behind the safety zone. Their home form is also far from inspiring — just one win in their last seven matches at Gran Canaria (two draws and four defeats). However, it’s worth noting that their attack at home has been consistent: in 10 of their last 11 home games, the team has found the net, failing to score only against Barcelona. But defensively, there are concerns — Las Palmas have conceded in six of their last seven La Liga matches at home.

Valencia, on the other hand, are confidently staying afloat, going eight matches unbeaten. Carlos Corberán’s side has put together a solid run — four wins and four draws — which has helped them move away from the danger zone. In their last two games, Los Che settled for draws: first sharing the points with Rayo Vallecano away, then drawing 1-1 at home against Espanyol.

This streak has lifted Valencia to 14th in the standings, giving them a comfortable seven-point cushion above the relegation zone. Notably, Valencia are unbeaten in their last five away matches, though they have only managed one win in that span.

Probable lineups

  • Las Palmas: Dinko Horkaš – Mika Mármol, Álex Suárez, Scott McKenna, Marvin Park – Stefan Bajcetic, Viti Rosada, Dário Essugo, Alberto Moleiro – Oliver McBurnie, Sandro Ramírez
  • Valencia: Giorgi Mamardashvili – César Tárrega, José Luis Gayà, Dimitri Foulquier, Cristhian Mosquera – Javi Guerra, Enzo Barrenechea, André Almeida – Diego López, Hugo Duro, Luis Rioja

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Las Palmas beat Valencia 3-2 away
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three out of the last five meetings
  • The "Both teams to score" option was successful in two of their last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers rate the teams’ chances as roughly equal for this match. However, the best value seems to be on "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.80.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
