Prediction on game W2(-2) Odds: 1.63 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the Asian Cup qualification clashes will take place on Thursday, featuring Laos and Malaysia. We're offering our top bet for this match with an attractive odds value.

See also: Singapore vs India prediction and betting tips 09 Оctober 2025

Match preview

The Laos national team is enduring a prolonged crisis. Under the guidance of Korean head coach Ha Hyok Jun, they finally secured their first win in over two years in the previous round. During this period, Laos played 11 matches, losing seven and drawing four.

Their Asian Cup qualifying campaign began with a heavy 0-5 defeat to Vietnam, but they bounced back at home to edge Nepal 2-1—a long-awaited success for the squad. Heading into this next fixture, Laos carries a small but crucial boost of confidence after finally ending their winless run.

Malaysia, meanwhile, faces challenges off the pitch: FIFA recently handed one-year bans to nine national team players over naturalisation rule violations.

On the field, however, Malaysia is in excellent form, topping their group after wins over Nepal (2-0) and Vietnam (4-0). In September, they also triumphed in two friendly matches, defeating Singapore (2-1) and Palestine (1-0).

Probable lineups

Laos: Lokphathip, Viengkham, Somsanid, Siphongphan, Thapaseut, Sangvilay, Xaypanya, Thongkhamsavath, Luenthala, Wenpaserth, Bounkong

Lokphathip, Viengkham, Somsanid, Siphongphan, Thapaseut, Sangvilay, Xaypanya, Thongkhamsavath, Luenthala, Wenpaserth, Bounkong Malaysia: Hazmi, Haikal, Saad, Tan, Cheng, Faiz, Laine, Palmero, Aiman, Rasid, Morales

Match facts and head-to-head

Laos have conceded in 22 consecutive matches.

Over 2 goals were scored in six of Laos' last seven games.

Malaysia are on a three-match winning streak.

These teams have met eight times, with Malaysia winning every encounter.

Prediction

Despite off-field legal problems, Malaysia are clearly superior on the pitch. Even without the suspended players, the team maintains a high level of play. I expect a confident win for the visitors, with at least a two-goal margin. My prediction is an Asian handicap for Malaysia (-2) at odds of 1.63