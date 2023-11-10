RU RU NG NG
Kosovo vs Israel prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Kosovo Kosovo
European Championship 12 nov 2023, 14:45 Kosovo - Israel
-
- : -
International, Pristina, Fadil Vokrri Stadium
Israel Israel
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
The national teams of Kosovo and Israel will compete with each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The match will take place in Priština on Sunday, November 12, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Kosovo


The national team of Kosovo played its first official match only in March 2014. It is remarkable that the country is not recognized by everyone as an independent state, which is the reason why the process of the team’s emergence at the international arena took so long. Kosovo was accepted into the UEFA and the FIFA only in May 2016.

The team does not look like the main outsider in its qualifying group and is definitely ranked above Andorra, however, it does not pretend to qualify for the Euro. Taking into account 7 matches, which have been already played, the Kosovars have been defeated only 2 times – those were the failures in the battles against Belarus and Romania. Four more games ended with a draw and, speaking about the previous confrontation, the team of Andorra was beaten.

Israel


The team demonstrated a pretty good performance only in the Nations League format. It won the group in the League C in the debut draw and won the group in the League B a year ago, securing the right to be promoted to the elite level. Still, it’s impossible to get to the World Cup tournament or at least the Euro.

There were hopes that the current cycle would be a breakthrough, because the lot had brought a convenient group. Having lost to the favourite, Switzerland, “the Blue and Whites” played a draw in the home battle against the Kosovars in March and defeated both Belarus and Andorra in the summer. The higher mentioned results were followed by a draw with Romania and another victory in the struggle with Belarus. Thus, Israel will still have a chance of overcoming the group stage.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


• Kosovo’s 5 previous home matches have resulted in draws.
• Israel is unbeaten in 4 confrontations in a row.
• The only head-to-head match between these opponents ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction


Israel will definitely try to grab the chance to get into the European forum for the first time in history. For this very reason, the team needs to win the next game. To minimize risk, I suggest betting that the guests will not lose.

