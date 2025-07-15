RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs?

Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs?

Miguel Solomons
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction
Vissel Kobe
16 july 2025, 06:00
- : -
Japan,
Ventforet Kofu
In the round of 16 of the Emperor's Cup, Kobe will take on Kofu on Wednesday, July 16, at 12:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this showdown.

Kobe vs Kofu: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Kobe are unbeaten in their last seven matches: six wins and one draw.
  • Kofu are also on an unbeaten run, with three wins and three draws in their last six games.
  • Kobe have won their last five home matches in a row.
  • Kobe have scored at least one goal in each of their last nine home games.
  • Kofu have lost just one of their last ten away matches.
  • Kofu keep more clean-sheet wins: 27% of matches versus Kobe’s 25%.
  • Kobe lose without scoring slightly more often, but the difference is minor: 17% against 15% for Kofu.
  • In their most recent meeting, Kobe thrashed Kofu 4-1, while Kofu’s last victory in this matchup dates back to 2017.

Kobe vs Kofu: Match preview

Kobe compete in the top tier of Japanese football—the J1 League—and this season the team is in excellent form, pushing for the championship. Kobe have collected 43 points from 23 rounds, sitting second in the table and trailing the leaders by just a single point. Kobe kicked off their Emperor’s Cup campaign in the round of 32, confidently dispatching Kochi United 4-1. Remember, Kobe are the defending champions and are now looking to protect their crown.

Kofu play in the second division—J2 League—and their results are much more modest. The team sits ninth, with 32 points from 23 matches. They’re six points behind sixth place, which grants a shot at promotion, so Kofu still have a chance to join the race for the elite. In the Emperor’s Cup, Kofu also started from the round of 32, beating Fukui United 2-1. Last season, Kofu reached the round of 16 but lost to Kashima 1-2.

Probable lineups

  • Kobe: Maekawa, Hirose, Iwanami, Tuller, Yamakawa, Kuwasaki, Ide, Ogahara, Miyashiro, Sasaki, Osaka
  • Kofu: Kawata, Imazu, Kobayashi, Eduardo Mancha, Sekiguchi, Kimura, Sato, Torikai, Gonzalez Lasso, Miyazaki, Utaka

Prediction

Kobe are a top-flight powerhouse and one of the championship leaders. They’re playing at home and are the reigning Emperor’s Cup holders. Given their form, squad, and motivation, I believe Kobe will get the win and move on to the next round. My pick: home win at 1.6 odds.

