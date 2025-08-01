Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win?

Prediction on game Win Karlsruher SC Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the opening round of the 2. Bundesliga, Karlsruhe will host Preussen Münster on Saturday, August 2. The match kicks off at 13:00 Central European Time, and I’m offering my betting tip for this encounter.

Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: match preview

Karlsruhe finished last season mid-table, collecting 52 points from 34 matches. The team ended up in eighth place, just six points shy of third. In preparation for the new 2. Bundesliga campaign, Karlsruhe played five friendlies: one win, three defeats, and one draw. Up next are two opening league fixtures, followed by a German Cup first round (1/32 finals) clash.

Preussen Münster also competed in the 2. Bundesliga last season, battling to avoid relegation. The side picked up 36 points in 34 games, finishing just one point above the drop zone. Their survival was clinched thanks to a strong finish—two wins and two draws in the final rounds. Ahead of the new season, Preussen Münster played four friendlies: two wins, one draw, and one loss.

Match facts and head-to-head

Karlsruhe are winless in their last three matches—two losses and a draw.

Karlsruhe have scored at least once in 13 consecutive games, Preussen Münster in 10 straight.

Preussen Münster have conceded in their last three matches, Karlsruhe in their last five.

The most recent head-to-head ended 1-1. Preussen Münster last beat Karlsruhe back in 2013.

Probable line-ups

Karlsruhe: Weis, Jung, Franke, Gerold, Kobald, Beifus, Egloff, Jensen, Burnic, Wanitzek, Conte

Preussen Münster: Schenk, Kulis, Lorenz, Bazzoli, Preisinger, Mrowka, Hendricks, Kerevaa, Pick, Makridis, Amenido

Prediction

Karlsruhe’s pre-season preparations haven’t been particularly successful, but they’re kicking off at home against a side that barely survived in the 2. Bundesliga. On top of that, Karlsruhe haven’t lost to Preussen Münster since 2013, and I expect that trend to continue. My bet: a home win at odds of 1.9.