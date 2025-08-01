RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football 2. Bundesliga Germany Predictions Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win?

Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Karlsruher SC vs Preussen Muenster prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/KarlsruherSC
Karlsruher SC
Karlsruher SC Karlsruher SC Schedule Karlsruher SC Transfers
2. Bundesliga Germany 2. Bundesliga Germany Table 2. Bundesliga Germany Fixtures 2. Bundesliga Germany Predictions
02 aug 2025, 07:00
- : -
Germany, Karlsruhe, BBBank Wildpark
Preussen Muenster
Preussen Muenster Preussen Muenster Schedule Preussen Muenster Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Karlsruher SC
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the opening round of the 2. Bundesliga, Karlsruhe will host Preussen Münster on Saturday, August 2. The match kicks off at 13:00 Central European Time, and I’m offering my betting tip for this encounter.

Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: match preview

Karlsruhe finished last season mid-table, collecting 52 points from 34 matches. The team ended up in eighth place, just six points shy of third. In preparation for the new 2. Bundesliga campaign, Karlsruhe played five friendlies: one win, three defeats, and one draw. Up next are two opening league fixtures, followed by a German Cup first round (1/32 finals) clash.

Preussen Münster also competed in the 2. Bundesliga last season, battling to avoid relegation. The side picked up 36 points in 34 games, finishing just one point above the drop zone. Their survival was clinched thanks to a strong finish—two wins and two draws in the final rounds. Ahead of the new season, Preussen Münster played four friendlies: two wins, one draw, and one loss.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Karlsruhe are winless in their last three matches—two losses and a draw.
  • Karlsruhe have scored at least once in 13 consecutive games, Preussen Münster in 10 straight.
  • Preussen Münster have conceded in their last three matches, Karlsruhe in their last five.
  • The most recent head-to-head ended 1-1. Preussen Münster last beat Karlsruhe back in 2013.

Probable line-ups

  • Karlsruhe: Weis, Jung, Franke, Gerold, Kobald, Beifus, Egloff, Jensen, Burnic, Wanitzek, Conte
  • Preussen Münster: Schenk, Kulis, Lorenz, Bazzoli, Preisinger, Mrowka, Hendricks, Kerevaa, Pick, Makridis, Amenido

Prediction

Karlsruhe’s pre-season preparations haven’t been particularly successful, but they’re kicking off at home against a side that barely survived in the 2. Bundesliga. On top of that, Karlsruhe haven’t lost to Preussen Münster since 2013, and I expect that trend to continue. My bet: a home win at odds of 1.9.

Prediction on game Win Karlsruher SC
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Crystal Palace vs Augsburg prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.54 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 13:00 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Fortuna Sittard Odds: 1.52 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Schalke 04 Odds: 1.7 Hertha Berlin Bet now 1xBet
KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 KV Mechelen Odds: 1.73 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Darmstadt Odds: 1.63 Bochum Bet now Melbet
Elversberg vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Elversberg Odds: 1.47 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 09:30 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.52 Lyon Recommended Melbet
Union Berlin vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 09:30 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.78 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.68 Real Betis Bet now Mostbet
Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.68 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:30 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.72 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium 02 aug 2025, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 07:05 All set. Franco Colapinto eagerly awaits the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary Lifestyle Today, 06:42 Seoul star Jesse Lingard shows off Yamal and Rashford shirts after Barcelona clash Football news Today, 06:19 Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move Basketball news Today, 06:17 Madness! The wife of famous NBA player Danilo Gallinari narrowly escaped a shark attack Lifestyle Today, 05:57 A true model! Erling Haaland stars in a TIME magazine photoshoot Motorsport News Today, 05:51 Bad news: Fernando Alonso drops out of the Hungarian Grand Prix due to injury Football news Today, 05:26 Quick substitution! Manchester City appoints new sporting director Football news Today, 05:09 Leo Messi reacts to Inter Miami's win in their first Leagues Cup match Football news Today, 04:50 Consequences from the past: Lyon fails to cancel transfer of player signed by former club president Football news Today, 04:28 King. Lamine Yamal shows his emotions after the friendly against Seoul
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores