Juventus vs Torino prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

In the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, the Turin derby is set to take place. Juventus will host Torino at the Allianz Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time.

Juventus

It's challenging to find a more problematic team in Italy than Juventus. "The Zebras" occasionally find themselves entangled in various scandals. Last season, the team was docked 10 points and excluded from European competitions due to involvement in financial irregularities. However, this setback might work in Juventus' favor, allowing them to focus on their domestic campaign.

In Serie A, the Turin giants have had a decent start. Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic has resumed his scoring spree, and Federico Chiesa is in solid form. Juventus currently occupies the fourth position, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Sassuolo. The club is determined to reclaim the Italian throne, as their last championship title dates back to 2020.

Torino

In the early 2000s, Torino faced bankruptcy. Since the 2012/2013 season, the team has been a consistent participant in Serie A. Their highest achievement during this period was a seventh-place finish.

The new season has also begun decently for "The Bulls." They have suffered defeats only against Milan and Lazio. They have notched up a few wins and secured a draw against a strong Roma side. After seven matches, Torino has collected 9 points and currently occupies the 10th spot in the league table.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Juventus has lost only once in their last seven home matches.

Torino has failed to win in three consecutive matches, during which they have scored only one goal.

In head-to-head encounters, Juventus has a significant advantage, and Torino has not defeated "The Old Lady" since 2015.

Prediction

Juventus appears to be the clear favorite in this match. I believe that Allegri's team should comfortably overcome their local rivals. My bet is on a victory for the home team.