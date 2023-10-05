RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Juventus vs Torino prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Juventus vs Torino prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Juventus vs Torino prediction
Juventus Juventus
Serie A Italy 07 oct 2023, 12:00 Juventus - Torino
-
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Torino Torino
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Juventus
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, the Turin derby is set to take place. Juventus will host Torino at the Allianz Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time.

Juventus

It's challenging to find a more problematic team in Italy than Juventus. "The Zebras" occasionally find themselves entangled in various scandals. Last season, the team was docked 10 points and excluded from European competitions due to involvement in financial irregularities. However, this setback might work in Juventus' favor, allowing them to focus on their domestic campaign.

In Serie A, the Turin giants have had a decent start. Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic has resumed his scoring spree, and Federico Chiesa is in solid form. Juventus currently occupies the fourth position, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Sassuolo. The club is determined to reclaim the Italian throne, as their last championship title dates back to 2020.

Torino

In the early 2000s, Torino faced bankruptcy. Since the 2012/2013 season, the team has been a consistent participant in Serie A. Their highest achievement during this period was a seventh-place finish.

The new season has also begun decently for "The Bulls." They have suffered defeats only against Milan and Lazio. They have notched up a few wins and secured a draw against a strong Roma side. After seven matches, Torino has collected 9 points and currently occupies the 10th spot in the league table.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Juventus has lost only once in their last seven home matches.
  • Torino has failed to win in three consecutive matches, during which they have scored only one goal.
  • In head-to-head encounters, Juventus has a significant advantage, and Torino has not defeated "The Old Lady" since 2015.

Prediction

Juventus appears to be the clear favorite in this match. I believe that Allegri's team should comfortably overcome their local rivals. My bet is on a victory for the home team.

Prediction on game Win Juventus
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Premier League England 07 oct 2023, 07:30 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Luton Odds: 1.58 Tottenham Recommended Мелбет
Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 LaLiga Spain 07 oct 2023, 08:00 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Cadiz Odds: 1.67 Girona Bet now Мелбет
Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Serie A Italy 07 oct 2023, 09:00 Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Inter Odds: 1.57 Bologna Bet now Мелбет
RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Bundesliga Germany 07 oct 2023, 09:30 RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.65 Bochum Recommended Мелбет
Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Bundesliga Germany 07 oct 2023, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.63 Union Berlin Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:59 La Liga 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 9 Results Football news Today, 15:29 Manchester City is interested in signing the leader and star player from Brighton Football news Today, 14:41 Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 14:32 "Modric is unhappy, and it's evident". Ancelotti on the playing time of the Croatian midfielder Football news Today, 14:29 Ten Hag elucidated when Rashford will be on fire once again Football news Today, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Today, 13:25 Mudryk did not make it to the list of injured players at Chelsea Football news Today, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:26 Key player of Arsenal may have a chance to feature against Manchester City Football news Today, 11:58 Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches
Sport Predictions
Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Ipswich vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023