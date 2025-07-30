Jagiellonia vs Novi Pazar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Prediction on game W1(- 1.5) Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 31, 2025, Jagiellonia and Novi Pazar will face off in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/2026 season. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for the winner of this clash.

Jagiellonia

Jagiellonia were one of last season’s breakout teams in European football. The Polish side made it all the way to the Conference League quarterfinals, where they put up a valiant fight against Betis, who went on to reach the final. Domestically, Jagiellonia lifted the Polish Super Cup after defeating Wisła and finished third in the Ekstraklasa, trailing only Raków and Lech Poznań.

However, the start of the new campaign has been rocky. Their preseason preparations were disappointing, with three defeats in four friendlies. The league opener ended in a painful 0-4 home loss to Termalica. Still, the team quickly regrouped. First, they secured a crucial 2-1 away win over Serbian side Novi Pazar in the Conference League qualifiers, then followed it up with a comeback 3-2 victory over Widzew Łódź in the Polish championship.

It looks like Jagiellonia are finding their rhythm. With an away win in Serbia and overall higher squad quality, the Polish club approach the home leg with confidence and will aim to seal their progression to the next round in front of their own fans.

Novi Pazar

Novi Pazar are coming off one of the best seasons in their history, finishing third in the Serbian SuperLiga. They only trailed behind the country’s two giants, Crvena Zvezda and Partizan. They also performed well in the Serbian Cup, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to eventual trophy winners Crvena Zvezda.

This season, however, hasn’t started well. In five preseason friendlies, Novi Pazar managed just one win, with the rest ending in two draws and two defeats. They then lost the first leg of the Conference League qualifiers to Jagiellonia 1-2. The team initially fell behind, managed to equalize, but conceded again in the dying minutes while down to ten men. After that, they drew away to Napredak in the opening round of the Serbian SuperLiga.

As a result, Novi Pazar are now winless in six straight matches, clearly going through a rough patch. Defensive issues are especially concerning, with the team conceding in 16 consecutive games. Against this backdrop, the upcoming away fixture in Poland against Jagiellonia will be a real test of character. They’ll need to dig deep to break their poor run and keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Probable lineups

Jagiellonia: Abramović, Poljak, Kobayashi, Vital, Wojtuszek, Petuszewski, Romanczuk, Flach, Posso, Rollis, Imaz.

Abramović, Poljak, Kobayashi, Vital, Wojtuszek, Petuszewski, Romanczuk, Flach, Posso, Rollis, Imaz. Novi Pazar: Samković, Marinković, Hadžimužović, Kurdić, Miletić, Togbe, Alić, Omoregbe, Ljajić, Malekinušić, Opara.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Jagiellonia have lost 3 of their last 4 home matches.

Novi Pazar are winless in their last 6 matches.

Both teams have scored in 15 of Novi Pazar’s last 16 matches.

The first leg ended with a 2-1 victory for Jagiellonia.

Jagiellonia vs Novi Pazar match prediction

The return leg in Poland promises to be open and dynamic. Jagiellonia have already made a crucial step toward the next round with their away win, and now benefit from home support. Novi Pazar have no choice but to attack, which will inevitably leave gaps at the back—especially concerning given their poor form and the fact they've conceded in 16 straight matches. With the Serbian side’s defensive instability and Jagiellonia gaining momentum and confidence after a shaky start, the Polish team have every chance to secure another victory. My bet for this match: Jagiellonia to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.76.