Inter vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Within the framework of the 12th round of the Italian Serie A there will be a match between Inter and Frosinone. The meeting will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on November 12. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 CET.

Inter

Simone Inzaghi's team looks convincing in the new season. Inter is in great shape, in the starting 11 matches of the national championship the club won nine times and is deservedly at the top of the standings. Team captain Lautaro Martinez has already scored 12 goals in the current championship and leads the scorer's race.

In the UEFA Champions League, Inter have already secured a playoff spot, so now they can focus on Serie A. By the way, according to bookmaker quotes, the team is considered the main favorite in the fight for the "Scudetto".

Frosinone

Last season Frosinone secured promotion for the first time, winning the second division. Now the team will again try to gain a foothold among the strongest teams in Italy.

Before the start of the new season, "canaries" changed the coach. Fabio Grosso as manager was replaced by the famous Eusebio Di Francesco, under whose leadership Frosinone is still surprising everyone. The newcomer has lost only four matches so far and is boldly going in the middle of the table.

At the moment, the team is on the 11th line of the table and scoring quite a lot (17 goals in 11 matches).

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Inter have a series of five consecutive wins.

In the last three away matches Frosinone both scored and conceded in their gates.

Between the teams have played only 4 matches, in which Inter won exclusively.

Prediction

I think that the Milan team will have no problems in this game. I bet on a confident victory of the hosts with a -2.