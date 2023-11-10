RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Inter vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Inter vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Inter vs Frosinone prediction
Inter Inter
Serie A Italy 12 nov 2023, 14:45 Inter - Frosinone
-
- : -
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Frosinone Frosinone
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Within the framework of the 12th round of the Italian Serie A there will be a match between Inter and Frosinone. The meeting will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on November 12. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 CET.

Inter

Simone Inzaghi's team looks convincing in the new season. Inter is in great shape, in the starting 11 matches of the national championship the club won nine times and is deservedly at the top of the standings. Team captain Lautaro Martinez has already scored 12 goals in the current championship and leads the scorer's race.

In the UEFA Champions League, Inter have already secured a playoff spot, so now they can focus on Serie A. By the way, according to bookmaker quotes, the team is considered the main favorite in the fight for the "Scudetto".

Frosinone

Last season Frosinone secured promotion for the first time, winning the second division. Now the team will again try to gain a foothold among the strongest teams in Italy.
Before the start of the new season, "canaries" changed the coach. Fabio Grosso as manager was replaced by the famous Eusebio Di Francesco, under whose leadership Frosinone is still surprising everyone. The newcomer has lost only four matches so far and is boldly going in the middle of the table.

At the moment, the team is on the 11th line of the table and scoring quite a lot (17 goals in 11 matches).

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Inter have a series of five consecutive wins.
  • In the last three away matches Frosinone both scored and conceded in their gates.
  • Between the teams have played only 4 matches, in which Inter won exclusively.

Prediction

I think that the Milan team will have no problems in this game. I bet on a confident victory of the hosts with a -2.

Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Odds: 1.76 Carolina Hurricanes Recommended Мелбет
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira prediction Fight for vacant UFC light heavyweight title 12 nov 2023, 00:00 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Jiri Prochazka Odds: 1.79 Alex Pereira Bet now Мелбет
SSC Napoli vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy 12 nov 2023, 06:30 Napoli vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.85 Empoli Bet now Мелбет
Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 12 nov 2023, 09:00 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Brighton Odds: 1.82 Sheffield United Recommended Мелбет
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction Premier League England 12 nov 2023, 09:00 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Aston Villa Odds: 1.6 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 Al-Ittihad has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 15:08 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:05 HIGHLIGHTS. Ronaldo continues to score, and Al-Nassr wins again Football news Today, 14:32 Bournemouth unexpectedly defeated Newcastle and climbed in the league table Football news Today, 14:00 FourFourTwo published a list of the best British teams in history Football news Today, 13:22 Ghanaian forward Dwamena passed away during a match in the Albanian Superliga Football news Today, 12:53 Mbappe's hat-trick enabled PSG to defeat Reims and take the lead in Ligue 1 Basketball news Today, 12:30 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 12:09 VIDEO. Guirassу is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 12:01 The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Napoli vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Barcelona vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Lazio vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023