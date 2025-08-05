RU RU ES ES FR FR
Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup?

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup?

Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction
Houston Dynamo FC
Today, 20:30
- : -
Pachuca
In the third round of the Leagues Cup group stage, Houston Dynamo will take on Mexican side Pachuca. The match kicks off at 2:30 a.m. Central European Time in the early hours of Wednesday, August 6. Here’s our pick for this encounter.

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: match facts and head-to-head

  • Houston Dynamo are winless in their last five matches: one draw and four defeats.
  • Pachuca have lost just once in their last five fixtures, winning the other four.
  • Pachuca have scored at least once in each of their last five games.
  • Houston have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive matches.
  • At home, Houston Dynamo haven’t won in three straight games, while Pachuca have lost three of their last four away fixtures.
  • Houston have kept a clean sheet in 21% of their matches this season, Pachuca – 20%.
  • In their previous head-to-head, Dynamo edged Pachuca 1-0.
  • These teams have faced each other four times, with two wins apiece.

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: match preview

Houston Dynamo have already lost all chances of reaching the playoffs. The team has struggled throughout this Leagues Cup campaign. In the opening round, the Texans suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Tigres UANL, and then fell 0-2 to Mazatlán. Just one goal scored and six conceded. Zero points and bottom of the MLS group table. Overall, Houston are winless in five matches, losing four, and have conceded in each of their last six outings.

Pachuca, meanwhile, are still in the hunt for a Leagues Cup playoff spot. In their first match, the Mexicans edged San Diego 3-2. In the second round, Pachuca narrowly lost 1-2 to Los Angeles FC. They currently have four points, a goal difference of 4-3, and sit seventh in the standings. The gap to the playoff zone is just one point. That means Pachuca must win here and hope rivals slip up elsewhere.

Probable lineups

  • Houston Dynamo: Bond, Bartlow, Ortiz, Dorsey, Felipe Andrade, Lingr, Artur, McGlynn, Holmes, Raines, Ennalie
  • Pachuca: Moreno, Sanchez, Aceves, Barreto, Eduardo Bauermann, Tonyi, Baustista, Pedraza, Montiel, Dominguez, Cadiz

Prediction

Houston Dynamo have lost their motivation and playoff hopes. Their form is poor and results are inconsistent. Pachuca look far more convincing and are highly motivated. I’m backing the Mexican side to win at odds of 1.97.

