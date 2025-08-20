Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 21, 2025, the final qualifying round of the Conference League will feature a clash between Hibernian and Legia Warsaw. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on goals scored in this matchup.

Hibernian

Hibernian delivered a strong campaign last season, finishing third in the Scottish Premiership and earning a spot in the Europa League qualifiers. However, their start to the new season has been inconsistent: the team struggled during the preseason and crashed out of the Europa League qualifiers to Midtjylland after consecutive 1-1 draws at home and away, only conceding defeat in extra time, which sent them to the Conference League. There, the Scots sensationally beat Partizan in Belgrade 2-0, then lost the return leg 1-3, but managed to score a crucial goal in extra time to progress on aggregate.

In the Scottish league, Hibernian started without defeat, collecting four points from two matches, and have already reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup, where they will face Rangers. However, their home form has been shaky: the last three official home matches have all ended in draws, as they failed to secure a win.

Hibernian and Legia Warsaw have never met before, adding intrigue to this upcoming showdown.

Legia

Legia Warsaw earned their European ticket by winning the national cup. Last season, the Polish side finished only fifth in the league, missing out on European qualification through their domestic campaign, but clinched the Polish Cup by defeating Pogon Szczecin 4-3 in the final. The new season began with yet another trophy, as Legia lifted the Polish Super Cup with a 2-1 win over Lech.

Legia kicked off their Europa League qualifying run even before the Super Cup match. Their first opponent was Kazakhstan's Aktobe, with two narrow 1-0 wins at home and away. Next came Czech side Ostrava — a 2-2 draw away and a 2-1 home victory. Legia then faced AEK Larnaca, suffering a surprising 1-4 defeat in Cyprus, which made qualification extremely difficult. Despite a 2-1 win in the return leg, it wasn't enough, and AEK advanced. Thus, Legia dropped into the Conference League.

In the Ekstraklasa, Legia currently sit fifth after four rounds, with 7 points. Before the AEK setback, they enjoyed a seven-match unbeaten run. However, after the disappointment in Cyprus, results worsened; in the latest league round, Legia lost to Wisla Plock. Their away form is particularly concerning — just one win in their last four away games, with two draws and back-to-back losses in their most recent road trips.

Probable lineups

Hibernian: Smith, O'Hora, Bushiri, Airdale, Obita, K. Cadden, Levitt, Milligan, Boyle, Bowie, Campbell.

Smith, O'Hora, Bushiri, Airdale, Obita, K. Cadden, Levitt, Milligan, Boyle, Bowie, Campbell. Legia: Tobiasz, Wszołek, Ziółkowski, Kapuadi, Reca, Kapustka, Berc, Bichakhchyan, Stojanović, Morishita, Rajović.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Hibernian are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Hibernian have scored first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

3 of Legia's last 4 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Legia have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Legia's last 4 matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Hibernian vs Legia match prediction

The showdown between Hibernian and Legia promises to be a tense and pivotal encounter for both sides, with the loser bowing out of European competition. Both teams have recently displayed attacking football but also shown vulnerabilities at the back. Legia have conceded in four consecutive games, while Hibernian have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three home fixtures. The teams are evenly matched in terms of quality: Hibernian are likely to take the initiative at home, while Legia will look to exploit opportunities on the counter. With this setup, both sides should create enough chances to find the net. My prediction: both teams to score at odds of 1.67.