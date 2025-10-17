ES ES FR FR
Dreams will take on Nations FC at Tuba Astro Turf in the Ghanaian Premier League round of six games on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Both sides will be desperate to end their winless streak, but which team wins this one?

Dreams FC Form Analysis

Dreams' form in the new season has been a major concern for their supporting fans, as they are still searching for their first win this season. The Still Believe team has lost four of their last five league matches, including last weekend's 2-1 defeat against Medeama. Their defence has looked shaky so far this season, as they have conceded goals in each of their last five games while scoring thrice this season. Dreams FC head coach Winfred Dormon hopes his side can give their home fans something to cheer about, as they currently sit 17th in the Ghana Premier League standings with only one point gained so far from a possible 15.

Nations FC Form Analysis

Nations FC has been struggling with form since their opening 2-1 victory over Swedru All Blacks. They are now winless in their last four league matches, with two losses and two draws. In their most recent outing, they secured a goalless draw against Asante Kotoko on home soil. This result leaves them 12th in the league standings, with three goals scored and four conceded so far. Despite their recent struggles, Nations FC can draw confidence from their previous encounter with Dreams, where a second-half goal from Sulemana secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Nations have won three of their last four meetings with Dreams.
  • Both teams have failed to score in each of their previous meetings.
  • Four of the last five meetings between the two sides have ended in under 1.5 goals.
  • The last time the two teams met, Dreams claimed a 3-0 victory against Nations FC.

Prediction

Although both teams have been struggling with form in recent games, I believe the home side will capitalize on their home advantage and secure a victory.

