RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Getafe vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

Getafe vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Getafe vs Levante prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Getafe Getafe
LaLiga Spain (Round 7) 27 sep 2025, 08:00
- : -
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum
Levante Levante
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of La Liga's Matchday 7 will take place on Saturday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe, where the local side Getafe will host Levante. Let's take a look at a bet on the outcome of this clash with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

In the previous round, José Bordalás's men drew 1-1 at home against Alavés, marking their third slip-up in the last four rounds. Getafe started the season strong with back-to-back victories, but then lost momentum—the team currently sits sixth in the table with ten points. Defensive issues are apparent: among the top 10 clubs, the "Blue Brigade" have one of the worst defensive records, conceding 8 goals.

Particularly concerning is the home form—Coliseum is no longer a fortress. In their last six La Liga home matches, Getafe have managed only one win. Still, they're consistent going forward: they've scored in seven of their previous nine home games, often netting just one or two goals. This underscores their pragmatic but low-risk style of play.

Last round, Levante suffered a painful 4-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid. That was their fourth loss of the season and yet another match where they conceded at least twice. However, despite their defensive frailty, the "Granotas" continue to impress in attack—having scored in five of six rounds and rarely leaving the pitch without a goal.

Away matches remain a headache for Levante: they've lost five of their last seven trips, but even in those defeats they've managed to find the net. Their main issue is defensive inconsistency and vulnerability, which undermines all their attacking efforts. If their backline falters again in Getafe, the visitors risk sinking even deeper into the relegation zone.

Probable lineups

  • Getafe: Soria, Femenía, Djené, Iglesias, Abqar, Rico, Martín, Milla, Arambarri, Mayoral, Camara
  • Levante: Ryan, Toljan, Elgezabal, De la Fuente, Pampin, Álvarez Rivera, Vencedor, Rey, Olasagasti, Etta-Eyong, Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Getafe have failed to win in 6 of their last 7 La Liga home matches.
  • Levante have lost 5 of their last 7 games in the Spanish top flight.
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Levante's last 10 away matches.

Prediction

Both teams are prone to defensive lapses, but their attacking lines have shown consistency. Getafe at home and Levante on the road almost always find the net, and the stats from recent meetings hint at another game with goals for both sides.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
US Zilimadjou vs Remo Stars prediction CAF Champions League 26 sep 2025, 11:00 Zilimadju vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 26, 2025 US Zilimadjou Odds: 1.43 Remo Stars Recommended Mostbet
Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey 26 sep 2025, 13:00 Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025 Alanyaspor Odds: 1.53 Galatasaray Bet now Mostbet
Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 26 sep 2025, 14:00 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 September 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.5 Al Nassr Bet now 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 sep 2025, 14:30 Bayern - Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.85 Werder Bremen Recommended Melbet
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 sep 2025, 14:30 Bayern vs Werder: h2h, lineups and match prediction – September 26, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.75 Werder Bremen Bet now Mostbet
Strasbourg vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France 26 sep 2025, 14:45 Strasbourg vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 26, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.82 Marseille Bet now Mostbet
West Bromwich vs Leicester prediction EFL Championship 26 sep 2025, 15:00 West Bromwich vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 1.77 Leicester Recommended 1xBet
Girona vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 26 sep 2025, 15:00 Girona vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 26, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.95 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 07:30 Brentford vs Manchester United: H2H, lineups and match prediction — 27 September 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.57 Manchester United Bet now Mostbet
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 07:30 Brentford vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 27 September 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.52 Manchester United Recommended Melbet
Como vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 27 sep 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Como Odds: 1.6 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Manchester City vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Manchester City vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.6 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores