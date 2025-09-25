Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of La Liga's Matchday 7 will take place on Saturday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe, where the local side Getafe will host Levante. Let's take a look at a bet on the outcome of this clash with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

In the previous round, José Bordalás's men drew 1-1 at home against Alavés, marking their third slip-up in the last four rounds. Getafe started the season strong with back-to-back victories, but then lost momentum—the team currently sits sixth in the table with ten points. Defensive issues are apparent: among the top 10 clubs, the "Blue Brigade" have one of the worst defensive records, conceding 8 goals.

Particularly concerning is the home form—Coliseum is no longer a fortress. In their last six La Liga home matches, Getafe have managed only one win. Still, they're consistent going forward: they've scored in seven of their previous nine home games, often netting just one or two goals. This underscores their pragmatic but low-risk style of play.

Last round, Levante suffered a painful 4-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid. That was their fourth loss of the season and yet another match where they conceded at least twice. However, despite their defensive frailty, the "Granotas" continue to impress in attack—having scored in five of six rounds and rarely leaving the pitch without a goal.

Away matches remain a headache for Levante: they've lost five of their last seven trips, but even in those defeats they've managed to find the net. Their main issue is defensive inconsistency and vulnerability, which undermines all their attacking efforts. If their backline falters again in Getafe, the visitors risk sinking even deeper into the relegation zone.

Probable lineups

Getafe : Soria, Femenía, Djené, Iglesias, Abqar, Rico, Martín, Milla, Arambarri, Mayoral, Camara

: Soria, Femenía, Djené, Iglesias, Abqar, Rico, Martín, Milla, Arambarri, Mayoral, Camara Levante: Ryan, Toljan, Elgezabal, De la Fuente, Pampin, Álvarez Rivera, Vencedor, Rey, Olasagasti, Etta-Eyong, Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

Getafe have failed to win in 6 of their last 7 La Liga home matches.

Levante have lost 5 of their last 7 games in the Spanish top flight.

Both teams have scored in 7 of Levante's last 10 away matches.

Prediction

Both teams are prone to defensive lapses, but their attacking lines have shown consistency. Getafe at home and Levante on the road almost always find the net, and the stats from recent meetings hint at another game with goals for both sides.