Fulham vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Fulham vs Bournemouth prediction
Premier League England 10 feb 2024, 10:00 Fulham - Bournemouth
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Within the framework of the 24th round of the English Premier League, a match between Fulham and Everton will take place at Craven Cottage on Saturday, February 10th. Dailysports experts have prepared a prediction for this match.

Fulham

Recently, Mark Silva's team has been displaying overtly weak results. Perhaps the only glimmer of hope amidst the darkness was the unexpected victory in the derby against Arsenal on the last day of 2023 (2:1). Following the success against the "Gunners", Fulham suffered a defeat to crisis-stricken Chelsea away from home (0:1), earned a point at home against Everton (0:0) with a commendable performance, and last weekend, they shared points away against Burnley (2:2), despite leading 2:0 during the match. These setbacks have led Mark Silva's charges to plummet to 13th place in the league table. It's worth noting that Fulham also suffered a 0:2 defeat at home to Newcastle last week and were eliminated from the FA Cup.

Bournemouth

The "Cherries" looked splendid towards the end of last year, securing six victories with one draw in seven Premier League matches. However, they soon faced setbacks in the form of defeats to Tottenham in London (1:3) and to Liverpool at home (0:4). On the other hand, these matches coincided with Bournemouth's participation in the FA Cup, where the "Cherries" defeated QPR (3:2) and Swansea (5:0). Currently, Bournemouth sits in 12th place in the Premier League table, one point ahead of their upcoming opponent. Interestingly, like Fulham, Bournemouth has drawn their last two league matches. They first drew away against West Ham and last weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • In the first-round match on December 26th, Bournemouth crushed Fulham at home with a score of 3:0.
  • This victory marked Bournemouth's second consecutive win against Fulham, as the "Cherries" have not lost to this opponent in five consecutive meetings.
  • In the last five home games, Fulham has not defeated Bournemouth once, suffering two losses.

Fulham vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to Mark Silva's team, however, we believe that Bournemouth is capable of putting up a fight against their opponent and, at the very least, securing some points. Our bet is "Bournemouth will not lose" with odds of 1.60.

