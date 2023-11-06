Frosinone vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 6, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Frosinone vs Empoli prediction
Frosinone Frosinone
Serie A Italy Yesterday, 12:30 Frosinone - Empoli
Finished
2 : 1
Italy, Frosinone, Stadio Benito Stirpe
Empoli Empoli
Marvin Cuni
58’
Arijon Ibrahimovic
74’
86’
Francesco Caputo
Prediction on game Empoli wont lose
Odds: 1.75

In the next round of the Italian championship there will be a match between the teams “Frosinone” and “Empoli”. Both teams have improved their play a little, but are far from being considered successful.

"Frosinone"

The previous season they won the Serie B tournament and got the opportunity to play in Serie A. They started the championship very well, gaining eight points after five rounds and finishing in eighth place - this is certainly an excellent result for a newcomer.

However, over time, the team began to have problems, they won only one victory and suffered three defeats.

Now they are one of the candidates for relegation, but the situation can improve.

"Empoli"

In the first five rounds they did not score a single point and it seemed that they were hopelessly lingering in last place.

But then they were able to get seven points in the next five rounds. This has allowed them to rise from last place for now, but they are still in the relegation zone. Udinese, in 17th place, is ahead of them only on goal difference.

Interesting facts and match forecast

Empoli have failed to score in 9 of their last 11 matches. It is interesting that in the last 3 matches Frosinone have scored two or more goals.

Bookmakers estimate the hosts' chances much higher, which provides a good opportunity to bet on the outsider. In the last five rounds, the Blues suffered two defeats from Bologna and Atalanta. But Frosinone is a team of a different level and is in decline. I'll bet here at 2X at odds of 1.75.

