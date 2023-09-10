Prediction on game Austria wont lose Odds: 1.65 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

The qualifying match for the European Championship will feature a confrontation between the national teams of Sweden and Austria. The meeting will take place on September 12.

To return to the fight for reaching the finals of the European Championship, the home team only needs a victory.

Sweden

This middle peasant of European football found itself in a difficult situation after two defeats from the teams of Austria and Belgium. After four matches, the Swedes have only six points and now they only need a victory.

In the last round, they beat the Estonia team on the road with a score of 5:0 and returned to the fight for exit from the group, in which the Belgians and Austrians are leading with ten points.

If Sweden defeats Austria in a head-to-head match, the gap from the leader will be only one point.

Austria

For this team, the match with Sweden is also decisive. If they defeat their main competitor away, they will actually decide the issue of reaching the finals of the European Championship.

The Austrians overall look good and even tied with the group's main favorites, the Belgians. In the remaining three matches they dealt with their opponents without any problems.

Interestingly, in the first head-to-head match, Sweden beat Austria with a score of 2:0.

Interesting facts before the match

In 36 meetings, the winning score between the teams is 19:11 in favor of Austria. In the updated FIFA rankings, Sweden ranks 23rd and Austria 29th.

Prediction for the match Sweden - Austria:

Of course, the home team will strive to take revenge on the Austrians for the previous defeat, and therefore the Swedes will go on the attack from the first minutes. It seems to me that Sweden will not be able to win this game, which means I will take the outcome - the second team will not lose with odds of 1.65.