Main Predictions Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau prediction
Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations 18 jan 2024, 09:00 Equatorial Guinea - Guinea-Bissau
-
- : -
International, Abidjan, Stade Alassane Ouattara
Guinea-Bissau Guinea-Bissau
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the match of the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the Equatorial Guinea team will play against Guinea-Bissau. These teams could not win in the first round, which means now their confrontation will be even more interesting. The meeting will take place on January 18, 2024.

Equatorial Guinea

In the first round, this modest team created a loud sensation by surviving a draw in the match against Nigeria. The game ended with a score of 1:1, although the Nigerians spent almost the entire match attacking and could have scored more goals.

Equatorial Guinea have never lost in their last five matches, conceding only twice. This suggests that the team is in good shape and has no problems playing defensively.

Guinea-Bissau

In the first round, this team was defeated by the hosts of the tournament, Cote d'Ivoire, with a score of 0:2. In that game, Guinea-Bissau was not a favorite, although in fact the score could have been even more devastating.

In the last five matches in all tournaments, Guinea-Bissau gained only one victory and three defeats, conceding 10 goals. Such results indicate obvious problems for the national team in defense, because they concede goals in almost every match.

History of the confrontation

The teams played only two matches between themselves and Guinea-Bissau won both times, and all the times the victories were large.

Prediction for the match Equatorial Guinea – Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau is on a losing streak while their opponents are unbeaten in five matches in a row. I believe that Equatorial Guinea will not lose and I will bet on their victory with a handicap of 0, for which the odds are 1.65.

