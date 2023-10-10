RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction
England U21 England U21
EURO U-21 Qualification 12 oct 2023, 14:45 England U21 - Serbia U21
-
- : -
International,
Serbia U21 Serbia U21
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 2

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The youth teams of England and Serbia will compete with each other as part of the Euro U21 2025 Qualification. The battle will take place at City Ground in Nottingham on Thursday, October 12, and will start at 20:45 CET.

England U21


The England youth team, which is made up of the players under the age of 21, is the current champion of Europe. It won all 6 matches and did not concede a single goal at the summer tournament. Its squad includes the main players of the English Premier League: James Trafford, Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer, Harvey Elliott and Noni Madueke.

The British team began its qualification for the next European Youth Championship with a confident victory in the confrontation with Luxembourg.

Serbia U21


Serbia has got enough talent to compete for high places in youth football. The national team, which consists of the footballers under the age of 21, played in the finals of the European Youth Championship twice in the early 2000s. Both times were not successful. The Serbs became the champions of the world in 2015.

Speaking about the qualification for the Euro 2025, they will compete with the teams of England, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Ukraine and Azerbaijan. And the tournament began with a victory over the latter mentioned opponent, Serbia.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• England has got 7 wins in a row. The team did not concede a single goal in those matches.
• Serbia has failed to win on the away field in 6 confrontations in a row.
• The opponents played against each other three times. England won all 3 matches and the Serbs did not score a single goal.

Prediction


The British team must win in a pretty confident way – the difference in class is too obvious. My bet is the victory of the hosts with “a -1.5 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 2

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 European Championship 12 oct 2023, 12:00 Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Latvia Odds: 1.94 Armenia Recommended Мелбет
Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Friendly International 12 oct 2023, 13:00 Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Sweden Odds: 1.65 Moldova Bet now Мелбет
Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Cyprus Odds: 1.67 Norway Bet now Мелбет
Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Faroe Islands Odds: 1.7 Poland Recommended Мелбет
Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Croatia Odds: 1.66 Turkiye Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Today, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Today, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Today, 12:47 Xabi Alonso may leave Bayer to work for Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern Football news Today, 12:10 Napoli has been in contact with a former Juventus and Inter coach Football news Today, 11:43 Qataris are close to the purchase of Manchester United Football news Today, 11:05 The Ukrainian national team will play against Italy in Leverkusen Football news Today, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Today, 09:46 Maguire responded to the criticism directed towards him Football news Today, 08:27 The Ajax legend spoke harshly about the team's failures
Sport Predictions
Football 12 oct 2023 Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023