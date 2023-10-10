England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The youth teams of England and Serbia will compete with each other as part of the Euro U21 2025 Qualification. The battle will take place at City Ground in Nottingham on Thursday, October 12, and will start at 20:45 CET.

England U21



The England youth team, which is made up of the players under the age of 21, is the current champion of Europe. It won all 6 matches and did not concede a single goal at the summer tournament. Its squad includes the main players of the English Premier League: James Trafford, Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer, Harvey Elliott and Noni Madueke.

The British team began its qualification for the next European Youth Championship with a confident victory in the confrontation with Luxembourg.

Serbia U21



Serbia has got enough talent to compete for high places in youth football. The national team, which consists of the footballers under the age of 21, played in the finals of the European Youth Championship twice in the early 2000s. Both times were not successful. The Serbs became the champions of the world in 2015.

Speaking about the qualification for the Euro 2025, they will compete with the teams of England, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Ukraine and Azerbaijan. And the tournament began with a victory over the latter mentioned opponent, Serbia.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• England has got 7 wins in a row. The team did not concede a single goal in those matches.

• Serbia has failed to win on the away field in 6 confrontations in a row.

• The opponents played against each other three times. England won all 3 matches and the Serbs did not score a single goal.

Prediction



The British team must win in a pretty confident way – the difference in class is too obvious. My bet is the victory of the hosts with “a -1.5 goal handicap”.

