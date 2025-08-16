Prediction on game Win Morocco Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the final round of the African Nations Championship group stage, DR Congo faces Morocco. The match is set for Sunday, August 17, at 14:00 CET. Here’s my pick for the winner of this high-stakes showdown.

DR Congo vs Morocco: match preview

Both teams are on equal footing in the playoff race. After three rounds, they each have six points, making this head-to-head clash the decisive battle for a spot in the next stage.

DR Congo opened the tournament with a 0-1 loss to Kenya, but bounced back with back-to-back convincing wins. First, they overcame Zambia 2-0, then repeated the scoreline against Angola. As it stands, the Congolese side has six points from three matches with a goal difference of 4:1, sitting third in the group, level on points with Morocco and just one behind Kenya.

Morocco also boasts six points. The Atlas Lions defeated Angola 2-0, then suffered a surprising 0-1 loss to Kenya, but responded in style by dispatching Zambia 3-1 in the third round. Thanks to a higher goal tally, Morocco are second in the group and can secure a playoff spot even with a draw. A win guarantees their place in the quarterfinals, while a loss would be disastrous.

Match facts and head-to-head

DR Congo have lost just two of their last ten matches.

Morocco have been beaten in two of their previous four outings.

The last meeting between these national teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable line-ups

DR Congo: Efongue, Ndombele, Ntambwe, Katumbwe, Kokelea, Bisamuna, Basiala, Mika, Kitambala, Nyambo, Matobo

Morocco: Munir, El-Wahdi, El-Yamiq, Masina, Amrabat, Saibari, Ounahi, Belamari, El-Kaabi, Sahraoui, Rahimi

Prediction

The stakes couldn’t be higher—only the winner is guaranteed a playoff berth. Despite both teams being level on points, I see Morocco as the favorites and expect them to reach the quarterfinals. My pick: Morocco to win at odds of 1.8.