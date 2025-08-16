RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football DR Congo vs Morocco: who will advance to the African Nations Championship playoffs?

DR Congo vs Morocco: who will advance to the African Nations Championship playoffs?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
DR Congo vs Morocco prediction Photo: https://x.com/EnMaroc
DR Congo
17 aug 2025, 08:00
- : -
Morocco
Prediction on game Win Morocco
Odds: 1.8
In the final round of the African Nations Championship group stage, DR Congo faces Morocco. The match is set for Sunday, August 17, at 14:00 CET. Here’s my pick for the winner of this high-stakes showdown.

DR Congo vs Morocco: match preview

Both teams are on equal footing in the playoff race. After three rounds, they each have six points, making this head-to-head clash the decisive battle for a spot in the next stage.

DR Congo opened the tournament with a 0-1 loss to Kenya, but bounced back with back-to-back convincing wins. First, they overcame Zambia 2-0, then repeated the scoreline against Angola. As it stands, the Congolese side has six points from three matches with a goal difference of 4:1, sitting third in the group, level on points with Morocco and just one behind Kenya.

Morocco also boasts six points. The Atlas Lions defeated Angola 2-0, then suffered a surprising 0-1 loss to Kenya, but responded in style by dispatching Zambia 3-1 in the third round. Thanks to a higher goal tally, Morocco are second in the group and can secure a playoff spot even with a draw. A win guarantees their place in the quarterfinals, while a loss would be disastrous.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • DR Congo have lost just two of their last ten matches.
  • Morocco have been beaten in two of their previous four outings.
  • The last meeting between these national teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable line-ups

  • DR Congo: Efongue, Ndombele, Ntambwe, Katumbwe, Kokelea, Bisamuna, Basiala, Mika, Kitambala, Nyambo, Matobo
  • Morocco: Munir, El-Wahdi, El-Yamiq, Masina, Amrabat, Saibari, Ounahi, Belamari, El-Kaabi, Sahraoui, Rahimi

Prediction

The stakes couldn’t be higher—only the winner is guaranteed a playoff berth. Despite both teams being level on points, I see Morocco as the favorites and expect them to reach the quarterfinals. My pick: Morocco to win at odds of 1.8.

