RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Dynamo Brest vs Sutjeska prediction Photo: https://vb.by/Author unknownn
Dynamo Brest
Dynamo Brest Dynamo Brest Schedule Dynamo Brest Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Zalaegerszeg, ZTE Arena
Sutjeska
Sutjeska Sutjeska Schedule Sutjeska Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Dynamo Brest
Odds: 1.87
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On July 17, 2025, in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualification, Dinamo Brest will host Montenegrin side Sutjeska on their home turf. In the first meeting, the Belarusian club claimed a crucial 2-1 away victory, putting themselves in a favorable position ahead of this home clash. Let's take a look at the best bet for the winner of this showdown.

Dinamo Brest

Dinamo Brest is a mid-table team in the Belarusian league, last crowned champions back in 2019. Last season, they finished fourth, and in the current campaign, after 15 rounds, they sit sixth—12 points off the top and 4 points shy of the second spot, which grants European qualification.

The team’s form has been inconsistent: after a crushing 8-1 win over Orsha in the Belarusian Cup, they suffered back-to-back defeats to Dinamo Minsk and Gomel. However, they bounced back with a commanding 3-0 home win over Slutsk and took the first-leg victory away at Sutjeska, giving them plenty of confidence for the home game.

Dinamo Brest last played in the Conference League qualifiers in the 2021-2022 season, when they lost both legs 1-2 to Viktoria Plzen.

Sutjeska

Montenegrin club Sutjeska finished third in their domestic league and represents their country in this season’s Conference League. The team has experience on the international stage. After winning the title in the 2001-2002 season, Sutjeska played in the Conference League and cleared the first round by beating Gagra 2-1 on aggregate. However, in the next round, they faced Maccabi Tel Aviv and fell short: after a goalless draw at home, they lost 1-3 away.

Unlike the Belarusian league, which is in full swing, the Montenegrin championship has yet to kick off, so Sutjeska has been playing friendlies. Their recent form leaves much to be desired—two losses, one draw, and a 2-1 win over Serbian side Spartak Subotica in their last four games.

This level of preparation showed in their first official match of the season, where in a relatively even contest, Sutjeska lost to Dinamo Brest, conceding an own goal in the dying seconds. It was a tough pill to swallow, especially after the team had just equalized from the penalty spot but couldn’t hold on for a draw.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

  • 9 of Dinamo Brest’s last 11 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Sutjeska has lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Sutjeska’s last 6 games have gone over 2.5 goals.
  • The first leg between these teams ended with a 2-1 win for Dinamo Brest.

Probable lineups

  • Dinamo Brest: Kozakevich, Rakhmanov, Lavrik, Stepanov, Pavlovets, Bykov, Konovalov, Yuzepchuk, Gordeychuk, Zenkov, Korzov.
  • Sutjeska: Guillen, Golubovic, Dedic, Kopitovic, Djinovic, Shekic, Shimun, Chavor, Pajovic, Kalezic, Toshkovic.

Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska match prediction

We’re in for a tense and hard-fought battle, with both teams looking to give their all. Sutjeska will be pushing forward, eager to score and impose their style. However, Dinamo Brest are in good form, their league is in full swing, and they’re playing with confidence and energy. Backed by their home crowd, Brest will look to strike on the counter, capitalize on Sutjeska’s mistakes, and catch them with quick attacks. Expect Dinamo Brest to come out on top, playing with more freedom and efficiency. My pick for this match is a Dinamo Brest victory at odds of 1.87.

Prediction on game Win Dynamo Brest
Odds: 1.87
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
96’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
77’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
45’ + 3
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
47’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
47’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley Football news Today, 10:57 Newcastle submit transfer bid for Ekitike to Eintracht, but Frankfurt want more
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores