Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

On July 17, 2025, in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualification, Dinamo Brest will host Montenegrin side Sutjeska on their home turf. In the first meeting, the Belarusian club claimed a crucial 2-1 away victory, putting themselves in a favorable position ahead of this home clash. Let's take a look at the best bet for the winner of this showdown.

Dinamo Brest

Dinamo Brest is a mid-table team in the Belarusian league, last crowned champions back in 2019. Last season, they finished fourth, and in the current campaign, after 15 rounds, they sit sixth—12 points off the top and 4 points shy of the second spot, which grants European qualification.

The team’s form has been inconsistent: after a crushing 8-1 win over Orsha in the Belarusian Cup, they suffered back-to-back defeats to Dinamo Minsk and Gomel. However, they bounced back with a commanding 3-0 home win over Slutsk and took the first-leg victory away at Sutjeska, giving them plenty of confidence for the home game.

Dinamo Brest last played in the Conference League qualifiers in the 2021-2022 season, when they lost both legs 1-2 to Viktoria Plzen.

Sutjeska

Montenegrin club Sutjeska finished third in their domestic league and represents their country in this season’s Conference League. The team has experience on the international stage. After winning the title in the 2001-2002 season, Sutjeska played in the Conference League and cleared the first round by beating Gagra 2-1 on aggregate. However, in the next round, they faced Maccabi Tel Aviv and fell short: after a goalless draw at home, they lost 1-3 away.

Unlike the Belarusian league, which is in full swing, the Montenegrin championship has yet to kick off, so Sutjeska has been playing friendlies. Their recent form leaves much to be desired—two losses, one draw, and a 2-1 win over Serbian side Spartak Subotica in their last four games.

This level of preparation showed in their first official match of the season, where in a relatively even contest, Sutjeska lost to Dinamo Brest, conceding an own goal in the dying seconds. It was a tough pill to swallow, especially after the team had just equalized from the penalty spot but couldn’t hold on for a draw.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

9 of Dinamo Brest’s last 11 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Sutjeska has lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of Sutjeska’s last 6 games have gone over 2.5 goals.

The first leg between these teams ended with a 2-1 win for Dinamo Brest.

Probable lineups

Dinamo Brest: Kozakevich, Rakhmanov, Lavrik, Stepanov, Pavlovets, Bykov, Konovalov, Yuzepchuk, Gordeychuk, Zenkov, Korzov.

Kozakevich, Rakhmanov, Lavrik, Stepanov, Pavlovets, Bykov, Konovalov, Yuzepchuk, Gordeychuk, Zenkov, Korzov. Sutjeska: Guillen, Golubovic, Dedic, Kopitovic, Djinovic, Shekic, Shimun, Chavor, Pajovic, Kalezic, Toshkovic.

Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska match prediction

We’re in for a tense and hard-fought battle, with both teams looking to give their all. Sutjeska will be pushing forward, eager to score and impose their style. However, Dinamo Brest are in good form, their league is in full swing, and they’re playing with confidence and energy. Backed by their home crowd, Brest will look to strike on the counter, capitalize on Sutjeska’s mistakes, and catch them with quick attacks. Expect Dinamo Brest to come out on top, playing with more freedom and efficiency. My pick for this match is a Dinamo Brest victory at odds of 1.87.