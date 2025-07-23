Derry City vs Bohemians prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Friday, July 25, one of the marquee fixtures of the Irish Premier Division will take place at the Brandywell Stadium — Derry City hosts Bohemians.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

The first meeting between these teams dates back to 1986.

Derry City and Bohemians is the oldest rivalry in the League of Ireland.

They have faced each other in around 77 official matches.

Derry City has claimed roughly 40 victories, Bohemians have won about 16 times, and approximately 21 matches have ended in a draw.

Derry City tends to win more often at home.

Matches between these sides are frequently marked by a flurry of yellow cards.

The Derry vs Bohemians clash is considered the derby between the North and the capital.

Match preview:

Both teams are locked in the race for European spots, and points in this match could prove pivotal by the midpoint of the second half of the season.

Derry City, managed by Ruaidhrí Higgins, have been playing consistent football and remain among the league leaders. The team is solid defensively and regularly threatens from set pieces — defender Cameron Dummigan stands out in particular. In their last five matches, the Candystripes have picked up 10 points, raising their confidence level week after week.

Bohemians, meanwhile, are going through a turbulent spell. The team alternates between bright performances and lackluster displays. However, the Gypsies know how to step up when it matters — especially against top opposition. Up front, expect Jonathan Afolabi, one of the team's top scorers, to be a key threat.

Probable lineups:

Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan, Shane McEleney, Mark Connolly; Adam O’Reilly, Sadou Diallo; Paul McMullan, Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy, Danny Mullen; Pat Hoban.

Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan, Shane McEleney, Mark Connolly; Adam O’Reilly, Sadou Diallo; Paul McMullan, Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy, Danny Mullen; Pat Hoban. Bohemians: Kasper Huraszka; Liam Smith, Jevon Mills, Cian Byrne, Jordan Flores; Dawson Devoy, Adam McDonnell; Dale Rooney, Ross Tierney, James Clarke; Colm Whelan.

Derry City vs Bohemians match prediction:

This encounter promises to be a tense, tactically charged battle. While the home side holds a slight edge in form, Derry City's chances of victory are about equal to the likelihood of a draw, with a low-scoring affair expected — most likely, there will be under 2.5 goals. It's unlikely that both teams will score, as Bohemians are renowned for their defensive solidity, while Derry City thrive on quick counterattacks. Both sides have been displaying strong form lately: Derry City are solid at home, while Bohemians are dangerous from set pieces and keep possession well. Expect a tightly contested match with few goals, where tactical discipline and precision in key moments will be decisive. My prediction: Total goals under 2.5 (odds 1.5)