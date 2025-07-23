RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier Division Ireland Predictions Derry City vs Bohemians prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025

Derry City vs Bohemians prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Derry City vs Bohemian FC prediction https://x.com/derrycityfc
Derry City
Derry City Derry City Schedule Derry City Transfers
Premier Division Ireland Premier Division Ireland Table Premier Division Ireland Fixtures Premier Division Ireland Predictions
25 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
Ireland, Derry, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium
Bohemian FC
Bohemian FC Bohemian FC Schedule Bohemian FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Friday, July 25, one of the marquee fixtures of the Irish Premier Division will take place at the Brandywell Stadium — Derry City hosts Bohemians.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • The first meeting between these teams dates back to 1986.
  • Derry City and Bohemians is the oldest rivalry in the League of Ireland.
  • They have faced each other in around 77 official matches.
  • Derry City has claimed roughly 40 victories, Bohemians have won about 16 times, and approximately 21 matches have ended in a draw.
  • Derry City tends to win more often at home.
  • Matches between these sides are frequently marked by a flurry of yellow cards.
  • The Derry vs Bohemians clash is considered the derby between the North and the capital.

Match preview:

Both teams are locked in the race for European spots, and points in this match could prove pivotal by the midpoint of the second half of the season.

Derry City, managed by Ruaidhrí Higgins, have been playing consistent football and remain among the league leaders. The team is solid defensively and regularly threatens from set pieces — defender Cameron Dummigan stands out in particular. In their last five matches, the Candystripes have picked up 10 points, raising their confidence level week after week.

Bohemians, meanwhile, are going through a turbulent spell. The team alternates between bright performances and lackluster displays. However, the Gypsies know how to step up when it matters — especially against top opposition. Up front, expect Jonathan Afolabi, one of the team's top scorers, to be a key threat.

Probable lineups:

  • Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan, Shane McEleney, Mark Connolly; Adam O’Reilly, Sadou Diallo; Paul McMullan, Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy, Danny Mullen; Pat Hoban.
  • Bohemians: Kasper Huraszka; Liam Smith, Jevon Mills, Cian Byrne, Jordan Flores; Dawson Devoy, Adam McDonnell; Dale Rooney, Ross Tierney, James Clarke; Colm Whelan.

Derry City vs Bohemians match prediction:

This encounter promises to be a tense, tactically charged battle. While the home side holds a slight edge in form, Derry City's chances of victory are about equal to the likelihood of a draw, with a low-scoring affair expected — most likely, there will be under 2.5 goals. It's unlikely that both teams will score, as Bohemians are renowned for their defensive solidity, while Derry City thrive on quick counterattacks. Both sides have been displaying strong form lately: Derry City are solid at home, while Bohemians are dangerous from set pieces and keep possession well. Expect a tightly contested match with few goals, where tactical discipline and precision in key moments will be decisive. My prediction: Total goals under 2.5 (odds 1.5)

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Hibernians Odds: 1.7 Spartak Trnava Recommended Mostbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.6 Valur Bet now 1xBet
Aris Limassol vs Puskas FC Academy prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 Puskas FC Academy Bet now Melbet
Ararat Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.6 Universitatea Cluj Recommended Mostbet
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 1.6 Aris Thessaloniki FC Bet now 1xBet
Omonia Nicosia vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Omonia Nicosia Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Bet now Melbet
Viking vs Koper prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Viking Odds: 1.65 Koper Recommended 1xBet
CS Petrocub vs Sabah FK prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 CS Petrocub Odds: 1.65 Sabah FK Bet now Mostbet
Cherno More Varna vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Cherno More Varna Odds: 1.9 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now Mostbet
Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Novi Pazar Odds: 1.72 Jagiellonia Bialystok Recommended Melbet
FC Midtjylland vs Hibernian prediction Europa League 24 july 2025, 13:30 Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match? FC Midtjylland Odds: 1.4 Hibernian Bet now Mostbet
FC Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:30 Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025 FC Vaduz Odds: 1.6 Dungannon Swifts Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
FCI Levadia 0 - 0 Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
0
Iberia 1999
0
58’
Brann 1 - 0 Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
1
Salzburg
0
44’
Silkeborg 1 - 0 KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
1
KA Akureyri
0
45’
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK 24 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:16 QPR officially unveil young South African footballer Football news Today, 12:51 Official: Marcus Rashford is a Barcelona player Football news Today, 12:48 Lionel Messi will miss the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX stars. What's the reason? Football news Today, 11:31 Banyana Banyana doctor provides update on Gabrielle Salgado’s condition Football news Today, 11:04 Hato's agent confirms talks with Chelsea Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Cole Palmer relaxes in Ibiza amid rumors of breakup with girlfriend Football news Today, 10:37 Staying put? Zitha Kwinika returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 10:36 The home stretch! Napoli signs Vanja Milinković-Savić Lifestyle Today, 10:11 "Work." Neymar shares photo from a vibey gym training session Football news Today, 10:10 Following the trends. Portuguese club Arouca unveils new signing with a clever twist
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores