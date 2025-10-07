Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, Czechia and Croatia are set to clash in a highly anticipated matchup. The game will take place in Prague on Thursday, 9 October. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the overall attacking output in this encounter.

Match preview

Czechia’s start to the World Cup qualifying campaign has been less than convincing. In March, they narrowly edged the Faroe Islands 2-1, relying heavily on focus and determination in the dying minutes. This was followed by a routine win over Gibraltar, which was entirely expected.

During the summer, the Czechs overcame Montenegro, but suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat in the crucial clash with Croatia, exposing their vulnerability when facing opponents who are dynamic on the flanks and excel in quick transitions.

That loss, however, served as a wake-up call. After their defensive shortcomings were exposed, Czechia doubled down on organization at the back and managed to beat Montenegro once again in their very next outing.

Given that after Croatia, Hašek’s side will face outright outsiders like Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands, their chances of topping the group aren’t particularly high. Even a win over the “Chequered Ones” would still leave them needing Croatia to drop points elsewhere.

Croatia have been in imperious form this cycle: four wins from four games with a staggering goal difference of 17:1. Their 7-0 demolition of Gibraltar highlighted their attacking firepower, though the quality of the opposition tempers that result.

Against Montenegro, Croatia again dominated—winning 4-0 in Zagreb and showing not only offensive prowess but also defensive resilience, especially when facing teams that look to hit on the break.

In the previous meeting with Czechia, Croatia demonstrated that they can deliver on the big stage—the second half was the turning point, as the Croats seized their chances with ruthless efficiency. Quick passing moves, counterattacks, and capitalizing on Czech defensive errors all contributed to their commanding victory.

Psychologically, Croatia hold a significant edge: a string of convincing wins has given them plenty of confidence. Even a draw in Prague would all but guarantee them top spot in the group and direct qualification for the World Cup finals.

Match facts

Czechia have won just one of their last three matches.

The Czechs are unbeaten at home since September 2022.

Croatia are on a four-game winning streak.

Croatia have yet to concede away from home in this qualifying cycle.

Czechia average 1.5 goals per game at home, while Croatia average 1.9 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Czechia : Stanek, Zeleny, Krejci, Jemelka, Dudera, Cerv, Soucek, Schulz, Provod, Kusey, Kuchta.

: Stanek, Zeleny, Krejci, Jemelka, Dudera, Cerv, Soucek, Schulz, Provod, Kusey, Kuchta. Croatia: Livakovic, Jakic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol, Sucic, Kramaric, Modric, Perisic, Pasalic, Budimir.

H2H

Czechia have never beaten Croatia.

Both teams have scored in all four of their previous meetings.

Prediction

This match is absolutely pivotal for both sides, promising plenty of drama and intensity. Only a win will do for Czechia, while Croatia would happily settle for a draw. Expect a hard-fought contest—and I'm backing the total goals to go over 2.